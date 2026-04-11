Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HYDK Aim First Points Against A Shaken KRK

Hyderabad Kingsmen will be up against Karachi Kings in match 20 of PSL 2026. X/thePSLt20

Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 between KRK and HYDK at the National Stadium, Karachi. David Warner-led Kings are coming off a staggering 159-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their last match. While it was only their first loss of the season after three initial back-to-back wins, a loss of such a huge margin could shake the confidence of any side, and it'll be interesting to see how they come back from that defeat. On the other hand, Hyderabad had a first season as the new franchise hasn't been able to register their first win in the first four matches and would be desperate to get their first points on the board.

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