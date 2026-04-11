Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HYDK Aim First Points Against A Shaken KRK

Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 20 of the Pakistan Super League between KRK and HYDK at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, April 11

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Vikas Patwal
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Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score
Hyderabad Kingsmen will be up against Karachi Kings in match 20 of PSL 2026. X/thePSLt20
Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 between KRK and HYDK at the National Stadium, Karachi. David Warner-led Kings are coming off a staggering 159-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their last match. While it was only their first loss of the season after three initial back-to-back wins, a loss of such a huge margin could shake the confidence of any side, and it'll be interesting to see how they come back from that defeat. On the other hand, Hyderabad had a first season as the new franchise hasn't been able to register their first win in the first four matches and would be desperate to get their first points on the board.
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Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the match 20 of PSL 2026 between Karachi Kings and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Stadium in Karachi. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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