However, a recent incident outside Mumbai's airport showcased a different side of the pacer. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Bumrah appeared visibly frustrated as he was mobbed by a group of paparazzi. Addressing the media personnel, he remarked, “Maine bulaya hi nahi, Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo” (I did not ask you to come. You guys have come for someone else; they must be coming).