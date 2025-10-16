Jasprit Bumrah was visibly frustrated as paparazzi swarmed him outside Mumbai airport
The clip went viral quickly, with Bumrah telling the photographers, “Maine bulaya hi nahi, tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho”
Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against Australia
India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is widely known for his calm and collected nature, both on and off the field. Rarely has the star pacer been seen showing aggression even during the tense and critical situation during a cricket match.
However, a recent incident outside Mumbai's airport showcased a different side of the pacer. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Bumrah appeared visibly frustrated as he was mobbed by a group of paparazzi. Addressing the media personnel, he remarked, “Maine bulaya hi nahi, Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo” (I did not ask you to come. You guys have come for someone else; they must be coming).
Despite attempts by the photographers to lighten the mood with comments like, “Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke” (You are our Diwali bonus), Bumrah remained unamused and insisted, “Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe” (Please let me go to my car).
Bumrah Rested for Upcoming Australia ODIs
Following India's recent Test series victory against the West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. This decision is part of a strategic move by the team management to manage Bumrah's workload after a demanding schedule, including the England Test tour, the Asia Cup-winning campaign, and the ongoing home series against the West Indies.
While Bumrah will not participate in the ODIs, he is expected to return for the five-match T20I series against Australia. The rotation aims to ensure that key players like Bumrah remain fit and available for crucial fixtures, balancing performance with long-term fitness considerations.
India's ODI and T20I Squad for Australia Tour
India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar