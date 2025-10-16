Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi' - Video

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen frustrated outside Mumbai airport as paparazzi swarmed him. The viral video shows his rare outburst

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi
Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi' - Video Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah was visibly frustrated as paparazzi swarmed him outside Mumbai airport

  • The clip went viral quickly, with Bumrah telling the photographers, “Maine bulaya hi nahi, tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho”

  • Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against Australia

India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is widely known for his calm and collected nature, both on and off the field. Rarely has the star pacer been seen showing aggression even during the tense and critical situation during a cricket match.

However, a recent incident outside Mumbai's airport showcased a different side of the pacer. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Bumrah appeared visibly frustrated as he was mobbed by a group of paparazzi. Addressing the media personnel, he remarked, “Maine bulaya hi nahi, Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo” (I did not ask you to come. You guys have come for someone else; they must be coming).

Despite attempts by the photographers to lighten the mood with comments like, “Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke” (You are our Diwali bonus), Bumrah remained unamused and insisted, “Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe” (Please let me go to my car).

Watch the video:

Bumrah Rested for Upcoming Australia ODIs

Following India's recent Test series victory against the West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. This decision is part of a strategic move by the team management to manage Bumrah's workload after a demanding schedule, including the England Test tour, the Asia Cup-winning campaign, and the ongoing home series against the West Indies.

Related Content
Related Content

While Bumrah will not participate in the ODIs, he is expected to return for the five-match T20I series against Australia. The rotation aims to ensure that key players like Bumrah remain fit and available for crucial fixtures, balancing performance with long-term fitness considerations.

India's ODI and T20I Squad for Australia Tour

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Tejrana Smashes Double Century On First-Class Debut For Goa

  2. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi' - Video

  4. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

  5. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. CPI (ML) Liberation Condemns Arrest of Party Candidates For Bihar Election

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  4. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  5. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread