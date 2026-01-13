Japan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI

Minnows Japan are all set to go head-to-head with the West Indies in an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The contest begins from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
Both the sides are aiming to fine tune their combinations ahead of the all-important group stages of the U-19 ODI World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
In their previous warm-up game, West Indies were bowled out for 246 runs by a resilient Irish bowling attack. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the match was abandoned after the conclusion of the 1st innings itself.
Japan, meanwhile, were literally crushed by their opponents Tanzania in their previous warm-up game.
In response to Tanzania's 1st inning total of 204 runs, the Japanese unit were bowled out for just 45 runs and lost the match by 81 runs. The Asian outfit will be hoping to make amends and improve as an unit today.
Japan Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update
Japan won the toss chose to bowl first.
Japan Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI
West Indies U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew, Joshua Dorne(c), Kunal Tilokani, Shamar Apple(w), Jonathan van Lange, Matthew Miller, Shaquan Belle, Israel Morton, Aadian Racha, Jakeem Pollard, Micah McKenzie, Vitel Lawes, RJai Gittens
Japan U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Nihar Parmar, Taylor Waugh, Nikhil Pol, Hugo Kelly, Kaisei Doggett, Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Montgomery Hara Hinze, Gabriel Hara Hinze, Charles Hinze, Chihaya Sekine, Ryuki Ozeki, Sandev Waduge, Kai Wall, Skyler Nakayama Cook(w), Timothy Moore
Japan Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Where To Watch?
This match is not being broadcasted live.