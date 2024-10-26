Jammu And Kashmir Vs Services Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match

Jammu and Kashmir are in action against Rajat Paliwal-led Services in this Elite Group A Round 3 match that will be played at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar on Saturday, October 26. (More Cricket News)
J&K are led by Paras Dogra and find themselves fifth in the Elite Group A points table. Baroda lead the table with 12 points whereas J&K are fifth with four points. As for Services, they have won one and drawn one.
In the game, Services captain Paliwal won the toss and opted to bat.
Check the playing XIs:
Services (Playing XI): Nitin Tanwar, Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal(c), L S Kumar, Arun Kumar(w), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Poonam Poonia, Jayant Goyat, Varun Choudhary
Jammu and Kashmir (Playing XI): Ahmed Banday, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra(c), Shivansh Sharma(w), Abid Mushtaq, Rohit K Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi Dar, Umar Nazir Mir
J&K Vs Services Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round 3 match will kickoff on October 26 at the at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch J&K vs Services, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Unfortunately, the match won't be available for telecast or live streaming. One can track the live updates of the game on the BCCI website.