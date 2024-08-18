Cricket

ISPL Season 2: Sachin Tendulkar Expects Baters To Be Tested By Taped Tennis Ball's Reverse Swing

Tendulkar said the bowlers, who like others had come through trials and selections, were not used to playing with the taped ball but they learnt after having spent some time with it

sachin tendulkar on ispl taped ball reverse swing X
Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of team Master's 11 in the ISPL. Photo: X | @NoMan_310
info_icon

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday revealed he used his experience of facing reverse swing in international cricket to introduce it in the tennis-ball tournament Indian Street Premier League, whose second season was announced in Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

The second season of ISPL which will feature six teams from the inaugural edition will be held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane from January 26 to February 9, 2025, with trials in five zones of the country to be held in 55 cities from October.

The organisers informed us that provisions are in place for those to hold camps. who want to organise in cities that are not included in the original list.

Without divulging much, Tendulkar hoped that the tournament with crowds in excess of 30,000 and more inside the stadiums would soon have female cricketers as well.

“If we are giving some advantage to the batsmen then the bowlers also need to get in the game,” he said while talking about specific rules of the league such as 50-50 and awarding nine runs for a single shot.

“During my playing days, I used to tape the ball up from one side. In season (leather) balls, we look for the shiny and the rough side and in the tennis ball, we would apply tape on one side and I used to practice reverse swing to face it in international cricket,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan - Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan Spent An Entire Day To ‘Compose, Write, Sing’ Indian Street Premier League Team's Anthem

BY IANS

“I thought why not introduce it in this format and if this is implemented then the batter’s technique will also be tested.”

Unlike in the case of the red ball where batters need to play close to their bodies, it is completely opposite in the case of the taped tennis ball.

“(Playing with) tennis ball is all about keeping your hands away from the body and (go for the) jerk-swing but when the ball reverses, you need to keep your hands closer to your body. This adjustment in technique was difficult when it started, but slowly the players adapted,” he said.

Tendulkar said the bowlers, who like others had come through trials and selections, were not used to playing with the taped ball but they learnt after having spent some time with it.

“Possibly the bowlers were not used to bowling with the tape ball and reverse swing. The first match that I observed, I saw the number of wide balls bowled and the bowlers not able to get it correctly,” he said.

“The next morning, I suggested to Suraj (Suraj Samant, ISPL commissioner) that we hold a meeting with all coaches and I want to tell them how the bowlers should use that to their advantage.”

He spoke about how the understanding of release point while bowling worked for the players.

Suriya - null
Suriya Becomes Owner Of Chennai Team In Indian Street Premier League

BY

“If it (release point) is point A and the batter is point B, they are only aiming at B and by the time the ball travels the 22 yards, it would swing away from the leg stump," he said.

“The first thing they needed to learn was to think about the release point and the place between point A and B — I’ll call it A plus — you target that and the ball will undoubtedly go to the batter."

Tendulkar wanted bowlers to aim the spot rather than see at the batter.

“It is just about the mindset and backing yourself to bowl where you do not see a batter. You are used to figuring out a spot and bowl there but when the ball starts reversing, the landing spot changes. They adjusted quickly,” he recalled.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Fiji Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 4
  2. ISPL Season 2: Sachin Tendulkar Expects Baters To Be Tested By Taped Tennis Ball's Reverse Swing
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi
  5. Bring Trophy Home, Indian Cricket Fans Tell Ram Charan As He Poses With ODI World Cup
Football News
  1. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  2. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  3. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  2. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
  3. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
  4. ‘New Chapter Of My Life’: Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours
  5. Bridging India's Vast Mental Health Treatment Gap
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
World News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  4. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  5. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know