IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction finally concluded on Monday, November 25 with 10 franchises choosing the players with some marquee names moving to pastures green. (Auction Highlights |More Cricket News)
The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have moved to new teams ahead of the IPL 2025 as they look to bring glory to their respective side.
Here's the A-Z Player facts of the IPL 2025 mega auction:
A - Auction
The Indian Premier League 2025 Auction was a success to say the least. The 10 franchises have snapped up players they wanted and next year could be a mouth-watering competition given the amount of money was splurged on big names.
B- Jacob Bethell
England all-rounder Jacob Bethell made his move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 2.6 crore during the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction at Jeddah on Tuesday. During the auction, Bethell attracted bids from SRH and Punjab Kings before RCB jumped in and acquired his services. The young all-rounder has played seven T20Is for England, scoring 173 runs with two fifties at a strike rate of 167.96.
C- Sam Curran
Sam Curran is back at Chennai Super Kings. The English all-rounder, who had once attracted a Rs 18 crore bid, only had a couple of takers with CSK bringing him back home at Rs 2.40 crore. The 26-year-old had worn the CSK colours for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
D - Dushmantha Chameera
Delhi Capitals continued to buy players as they bought in Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera for a base price of INR 75 lakhs.
E - Eshan Malinga
Uncapped Sri Lankan bowler Eshan Malinga made a big money move to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.20 crore in the recently held mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 23-year-old is a right-arm fast-medium bowler, who was recently seen in action for the Sri Lanka A team at the Emerging Cup in Doha.
F - Faf du Plessis
A surprising move that saw DC snap up former RCB captain Faf du Plessis at the recently held mega auctions. It will be interesting to see as to whom do the DC management hand over the captaincy reins to, given they have also acquired the services of KL Rahul.
G - Gurjapneet Singh
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) brought in Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Gurjapneet had recently put up an impressive show in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and also showed off his bowling skills in the Ranji Trophy.
H - Harry Brook
After missing out on action in the last IPL, England's most destructive batter Harry Brook has been snapped up by Delhi Capitals. Brook was bought for INR 6.25 crore by the DC franchise at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
I - Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be an interesting watch, given the quality of players that will be in the reckoning.
J - Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir bowler Rasikh Dar Salam was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 6 crores at the IPL 2025 auction. J&K will have four representatives at the IPL next year.
K - Karun Nair
Veteran batter Karun Nair was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction. Nair has previously been part of PBKS, RCB, KKR and RR franchises in the IPL.
L - Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) grabbed all the eyeballs at the IPL 2025 auction when they acquired the services of Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore. Pant waved goodbye to DC after spending nine years at the franchise.
M - Robin Minz
Adivasi cricketer Robin Minz is living the life in the IPL. After representing Gujarat Titans in the 2024 season, wherein he failed to make his debut, Minz met with an unfortunate bike accident ahead of the tourney. However, after moving to Hardik Pandya-led MI, Minz will be determined to prove his worth on the bigger stage.
N - Nuwan Thushara
Former MI pacer Nuwan Thushara has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 1.60 crore. He had made 8 appearances so far, all for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season and took eight wickets.
O - Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton will join fellow Englishman Sam Curran to the Chennai Super Kings. The 41-year-old was recruited for a sum of 1.5 crore at the recently concluded IPL 2025 mega auction.
P - Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has grabbed all the eyeballs when he was snapped up by LSG for INR 27 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant, who spent nine years at DC, will now play for LSG that also include his former DC teammate Mitchell Marsh.
Q - Quote
The total amount quoted to be spent at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was a staggering INR 639.15 crore.
R - Ravichandran Ashwin
The wily old fox of Chennai is back to his old hunting ground, Ravichandran Ashwin returns to CSK to rejoin MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for the 2025 season.
S - Phil Salt
RCB have acquired the services of former KKR opener Phil Salt for INR 11.50 crore.
T - Trent Boult
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was bought by the MI franchise for INR 12.50 crore. Trent formed a great bowling pair with Jasprit Bumrah that also led MI to a IPL title in 2020.
U - Umran Malik
Another J&K player Umran Malik, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of INR 75 lakhs.
V - Virat Kohli
RCB management had sent out a cryptic post wherein they had mentioned Kohli as their new leader for the 2025 season. With Faf du Plessis gone, it remains to be seen whether Kohli takes over the captaincy reins at RCB.
W - Will Jacks
Englishman Will Jacks will be donning the MI colours for the IPL 2025 season. Jacks joins a destructive batting line-up that consists of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.
X - Xavier Bartlett
Ricky Ponting, the head coach of PBKS, does know a thing or two of Australian cricket and perhaps his input could have been the reason behind the franchise snapping up Xavier Bartlett for INR 80 lakhs in the mega auction.
Y - Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals let go of Yuzvendra Chahal as the leg-spinner was snapped up by Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Z - Zeeshan Ansari
Sunrisers Hyderabad have also snapped up young pacer Zeeshan Ansari for INR 40 lakhs at the recently held IPL 2025 mega auction.