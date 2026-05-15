IPL 2026: Fall In Viewership Claims Debunked With Fresh Audience Data By Official Broadcasters

Official IPL Broadcaster Shuts Down Reports Of Fall In IPL Viewership With Fresh Numbers; 15% Growth In Digital, while on TV it is set to breach the 500-Million mark

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IPL 2026: Fresh Audience Data revealed By Official Broadcasters
IPL's official broadcaster reveals fresh viewership data for IPL 2026. Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • JioStar reveals that the IPL viewership witnessed 15% growth in the digital space

  • The TV viewership mark of IPL is set to cross the 500-million mark

  • The data is for 51 matches on Linear TV, and 57 games on the digital platform

The watch-time of the ongoing Indian Premier League has increased by seven per cent in the digital space, while the TV viewership is on course to hit the 500 million mark, according to the event's broadcasters.

The overall digital reach of the IPL has grown by 15 per cent, 'JioStar' stated in a press release.

The data is for 51 matches on Linear TV, and 57 games on the digital platform.

"CTV has seen a 25 per cent growth in reach with watch-time up by 20 per cent. The regional language watch-time has seen a staggering uptick of 42 per cent," the company claimed.

"The competitive intensity has driven a week-on-week climb in reach which shows how strongly the tournament is resonating with fans across screens," said Anup Govindan, Head of Sales, JioStar (Sports).

The broadcaster claimed that the growth has been driven by 125 new advertisers compared to last season.

"Twenty two sponsors have partnered with JioStar on digital while 16 have come on board linear TV, comprising a mix of heritage Indian brands and new-age, technology-led platforms that reflect the national scale and growing relevance of TATA IPL for brands."

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