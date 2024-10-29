Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention Guide: Telecast And Live Streaming, Deadline Date, Rules - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2025 Retention rules, telecast, streaming and other details

The Indian Premier League trophy. Photo: BCCI
The deadline for the retention of players for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season is 31st October and as we approach the deadline, the excitement for the retention increases. Only Lucknow Super Giant have disclosed their five retentions for the IPL 2025. (More Cricket News)

All IPL franchises are allowed to retain up to six players before the IPL 2025 mega auction which is set to be held in the last week of November.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council have announced new guidelines for the 2025-27 cycle wherein each IPL franchise can retain up to six players max. Franchises can select a combination of direct retentions or can opt for Right to Match (RTM) card. This is the first time the IPL governing council has opted for RTM option since the 2018 Mega Auction.

The new retention rules allows each franchise to retain five capped players and two uncapped ones. However, franchises can be retain only six players, either through direct retention or RTM.

IPL 2025 New Price Slabs For Retention -

The purse for an IPL franchises has been increased to Rs 120cr.

  • First three capped players cost: INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore.

  • Two additional capped players cost: INR 18 crore & INR 14 crore.

  • Uncapped retention cost: INR 4 crore

So, if an IPL franchise chooses to retain five capped players, it will cost them 75 crore, and one uncapped player will go for Rs 4 crore. Which means, the franchise has Rs 41 crore to spend in the mega auction.

What Is The IPL 2025 Retention Deadline Date

The IPL 2025 Retention Deadline is Thursday, October 31 at 5:00 PM IST. This is the period when all the IPL franchises are supposed to submit their retained list and released players to the BCCI.

IPL Retention Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2025 Retention telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can view it on the JioCinema app and website.

