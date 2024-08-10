Cricket

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting

Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has predicted that the Rishabh Pant-led side will likely go with an India-based coach before the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025

Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting
Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
info_icon

Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has predicted that the Rishabh Pant-led side will likely go with an Indian-based coach before the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. (More Cricket News)

The Capitals parted ways with Ponting earlier this year. The Australian had been with the franchise since 2018, and under his leadership, the Delhi-based franchise made it to the finals in 2020, where they were handed a defeat by Mumbai Indians.

However, in the last three editions of the IPL, Delhi have not been able to finish in the top four of the table. 

Ponting said that DC needed someone who could put in more time during the off season and also groom the talent coming through.

"They made it pretty clear that they wanted to head in a different direction with someone that could give them a bit more time and a bit more availability through the off-season, really more than anything to be able to spend a bit more time in India with a lot of the local players. I just couldn't do that with the other stuff that I've got going on," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"I think what you'll find is that they'll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly, that's some of the dialogue that I've had with them anyway,” Ponting added.

Outside of the coaching stint, Ponting has played in the lucrative league from 2008 to 2013, wearing Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians colours.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: Ahead Of PM's Visit, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi Thanks PM Modi For His Firsthand Visit, Says ‘Good Decision’
  3. Memories Of Grandma's Tales And The Changing Climate Of Himachal
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Opposition Likely To Bring Notice To Remove Jadgeep Dhankhar As Vice President: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
  3. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  4. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  5. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  2. Israel-Gaza War: More Than 100 Killed In School Attack As Frustrated Mediators Call For Ceasefire
  3. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  4. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  5. Iran Latest: New President Vs Revolutionary Guards Over Strikes On Israeli Cities
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action