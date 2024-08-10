IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting

Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has predicted that the Rishabh Pant-led side will likely go with an Indian-based coach before the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. (More Cricket News)
The Capitals parted ways with Ponting earlier this year. The Australian had been with the franchise since 2018, and under his leadership, the Delhi-based franchise made it to the finals in 2020, where they were handed a defeat by Mumbai Indians.
However, in the last three editions of the IPL, Delhi have not been able to finish in the top four of the table.
Ponting said that DC needed someone who could put in more time during the off season and also groom the talent coming through.
"They made it pretty clear that they wanted to head in a different direction with someone that could give them a bit more time and a bit more availability through the off-season, really more than anything to be able to spend a bit more time in India with a lot of the local players. I just couldn't do that with the other stuff that I've got going on," Ponting told The ICC Review.
"I think what you'll find is that they'll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly, that's some of the dialogue that I've had with them anyway,” Ponting added.
Outside of the coaching stint, Ponting has played in the lucrative league from 2008 to 2013, wearing Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians colours.