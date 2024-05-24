IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?

After losing the Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will get a second bite at the cherry when the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma face a very different challenge in Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-octane second Qualifier on May 24, Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Preview | Streaming | Full IPL Coverage)
In the Qualifier 1, KKR defeated SRH by 8 wickets to put their foot in the final. Pat Cummins-led SRH have been a breath of 'fresh air' in IPL 2024 with their counter-attacking style of batting.
As for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Sanju Samson-led side progressed to the Qualifier 2 after eliminating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator.
These two sides have met each other 19 times in the IPL with Sunrisers winning 10 games to RR's 9.
What Will Be The Weather Today In Chennai?
The evening temperature in Chennai will be around 31 degrees Celsius but rain could play a part as the cloud cover is expected to be around 99%. The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid.
So What If Today's Match Is A Washout?
For the concerned fans, if SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 is a washout, there is a Reserved Day in place for the game and the match will be held on Saturday, May 25. However, if the Reserve Day is also a washout (unlikely), then the team that finished higher on points table will join KKR in the final.
At the end of the league stage, SRH had finished second in IPL 2024 points table with 17 points. However, Rajasthan Royals were third despite the same amount of points on the basis of a differential NRR.