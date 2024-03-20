A thrilling clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off the 2024 Indian Premier League season. But, before the match begins, there will be a glamorous star-studded opening ceremony featuring the musical wizard A R Rahman, and acting master Akshay Kumar, electrifying up the entire M. A Chidambaram stadium on the evening of March 22, which falls on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Each year, the IPL in India holds a two-month cricket extravaganza. being one of the largest T20 leagues, the opening ceremony is always expected to be one of its kind. And here it is, an epic showdown of the Oscar winner music composer A R Rahman sparkling on the stage at the Chepauk Stadium. He has also released a new song titled 'The Goatlife' today (March 20).
Sonu Nigam, the renowned playback singer, and the captivating Tiger Shroff, who is co-starring with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie 'Chhote Miyan Bade Miya' set to release in April, will also grace the opening ceremony of IPL 2024.
This time around, IPL has adopted a change, it is not the champions vs the runners-up in the inaugural match but rather a face-off between MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli, it is the Red vs Yellow, heightening the excitement to its peal among fans.
When is IPL 2024 Opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 will take place on March 22, Friday at 6:30 PM at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.
Where to watch IPL 2024 opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 will be available to telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.
It will also be available to stream at Jio Cinema app and website in India.