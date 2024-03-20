What Is The Prize Money Of IPL, WPL And PSL?

The T20 league matches like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) create their own universe with billions of fans and a massive amount of money involved, making it just as important as the World Cup at particular times. The nights of March 17 and 18 concluded the WPL 2024 and PSL 2024 respectively, and now it is the time of the biggest cricket tournament of the year, the IPL 2024 which is set to kick off on March 22, Friday. (More Cricket News)
The sad side of any sports competition is the fact that only one team can be the champion. However, despite being rivals every fan empathizes with the losing team admiring their hard work and dedication. Interestingly, at least in cricket, the losers do not go empty-handed, but with a substantial amount of money as a consolation prize. Here's how much they get in IPL, WPL and PSl
Prize Money of Women's Premier League (WPL):
Winner: 6 crore
Runner-up: 3 crore
Purple Cap: 5 Lakh
Orange Cap: 5 lakh
The summit clash of Women's Premier League 2024 witnessed a thrilling battle between the resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and powerful Delhi Capitals (DC). Turning all fortunes in their favour RCB won the match, won the maiden WPL title, and lifted the trophy high ending the franchise's winless drought of 16 years. Smriti Mandhana's team was handed prize money of 6 crore INR for winning the tournament. While the runners-up DC received a sum of 3 crore INR.
Prize Money of Pakistan Super League (PSL):
Winner: 14 crore PKR
Runner-Up: 5.6 crore PKR
The 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League had a shocking plot twist for the fans of Multan Sultans. Despite the Sultan's supremacy throughout the season, the resilient Islamabad United made a remarkable comeback, stormed into the playoffs, reached the final, and ultimately won the tournament. Led by Shadab Khan, the United defeated Mohammad Rizwan's side, who were the three-time back-to-back runners-up, by 2 wickets in the final game. As a result, the United received a handsome amount of 14 crore PKR (4.13 crore INR), while the Sultans were handed 5.6 crore PKR (1.65 crore INR).
Prize Money of Indian Premier League (IPL):
Winner: 20 crore INR
Runner-Up: 13 crore INR
The prize money for the Indian Premier League 2024 season is not yet unveiled officially. The above prize is based on what was distributed in IPL 2023, when Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni clinched their fifth title matching the record of most wins with Mumbai Indias. Gujarat Titans were runners-up collecting the prize of 13 crore INR.
The opening match of the upcoming season are scheduled between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Faf du Plessis in Chennai on March 22, at 7:30 pm IST.