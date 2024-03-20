What Is The Prize Money Of IPL, WPL And PSL?

The T20 league matches like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) create their own universe with billions of fans and a massive amount of money involved, making it just as important as the World Cup at particular times. The nights of March 17 and 18 concluded the WPL 2024 and PSL 2024 respectively, and now it is the time of the biggest cricket tournament of the year, the IPL 2024 which is set to kick off on March 22, Friday. (More Cricket News)