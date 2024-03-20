IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium reverberated on the night of March 19, during the RCB Unbox event which not only unveiled the new jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but also united cricket with music. The world-famous DJ, and maker of the song 'Faded', Alan Walker performed live, collaborated with the cricket great Virat Kohli, and fans could not stop but chant "RCB RCB RCB" ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. (More Cricket News)
For over 30 minutes, the multi-platinum global star making his debut on a cricket stage electrified the stadium full of approximately 25,000 fans. Walker released the team's new track, one of its kind multi-lingual song, 'Team Side ft RCB'. It took no time for the music producer to craft a remix song of 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' from the blockbuster movie KGF taking fans by surprise during the performance.
However, apart from the unforgettable extravaganza of music and cricket on the stage, what remained worth remembering is the meeting of the charismatic batsman Virat Kohli with the Norwegian music producer Alan Walker off the stage. Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis, and also Dinesh Karthik did a collaboration with Alan Walker in the locker room of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Before the live roaring music performance, Walker was spotted attending the celebration of RCB's triumph in the 2024 Women's Premier League which ended the winless drought of 16 years in the franchise. He also attended the full squad practise session.
The music star and the cricket stars discussed about their profession, work-life balance, and the one thing common in both fields - life lessons.
Later on the day, the new jersey of the RCB men's team was unveiled. This time, a combination of blue, red and gold, "It’s Bold, it’s new, it’s Red, it’s Blue and the Golden Lion shining through" said the team.
At the end of the day, the warm welcome done by the RCBians fulfilled its motive to host their guest well. Alan Walker expressed that he had a great time performing at the #RCBUnbox event. "It was a surreal feeling to be surrounded by so much fan love, joy and positivity in the stadium."
I had the pleasure meeting both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik, both amazing cricketers and humans. I’m also happy to see that women's cricket is flourishing in India and my best wishes to Smriti Mandhana. Looking forward to be back again soon!" he said.
After the successful association with Indian Premier League, Alan walker is expected to add India in his upcoming #WalkerWorld Asia Tour 2024.