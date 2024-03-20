The former skipper urged the fans in the stadium and probably worldwide to do away with the 'King' tag. Kohli has often been labelled as 'King' by his followers on social media and more so, even by the media and the broadcasters. If Sachin Tendulkar is called as the 'God of cricket' then Kohli is the new 'King'. However, the Indian batter does not want his fans to call him by the word 'king' as it embarrasses him.