IPL 2024: Gurnoor Brar Replaces Sushant Mishra For GT; Know Who Is This Punjab Pacer

Standing 6 ft 5 in tall, Gurnoor Brar is a right-arm fast bowler from Punjab who can also bat a bit. Brar is currently 23-year-old and had featured for Punjab Kings last IPL

Gujarat Titans have signed fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Jharkhand pacer Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Full IPL Coverage)

Gurnoor has represented Punjab in domestic cricket in five First-Class and one List A match.

In 2023, he played a solitary match for the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

He will be playing for GT at his reserve price of Rs 20 lakhs. 

Sushant, a left-arm-pacer, was snapped up by GT at Rs 2.2 cr at the last auction ahead of this season. He plays for Jharkhand and was also a part of 2020 Under-19 World Cup Indian squad.

Who Is Gurnoor Brar?

Standing 6 ft 5 in tall, Gurnoor Brar is a right-arm fast bowler from Punjab who can also bat a bit. Brar is currently 23-year-old and had featured for Punjab Kings last IPL.

Last year also he was signed as a replacement player only. PBKS signed him in place of injured all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa.

He played only once against Lucknow Super Giants and conceded 42 runs without taking any wicket. Brar could have taken a wicket from his debut ball in the IPL but KL Rahul was dropped at point on his very first ball at the big stage.

While Brar is known to be a tall fast bowler who hits the deck hard and uses his height to get extra bounce, his hitting skills also make him a class apart.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Brar smashed 64 runs off just 60 balls during Punjab's first innings against Jammu & Kashmir. The tall man launched three sixes and five fours in his innings.

How Can GT Use Him?

GT's new ball bowlers, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav have blown hot and cold this season and Brar's addition could add a different dimension to the attack.

