Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Sran made his debut against Australia at Perth in 2015-16 and played his two T20Is for India on the tour of Zimbabwe later in mid-2016

barinder sran retirement twitter X
Barinder Sran during a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2016. Photo: X | @TheYorkerBall
Left-arm seamer Barinder Sran, who played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The 31-year-old Sran announced his decision on social media, saying the time was ‘right’ for him to walk into the sunset.

"As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Sran made his debut against Australia at Perth in 2015-16 and played his two T20Is for India on the tour of Zimbabwe later in mid-2016.

He took seven wickets in his six ODIs while a couple of T20I outings yielded six wickets.

"Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honour of representing India in 2016. (sic)"

"Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey," he added.

"And I think this is the right time to retire from international and domestic cricket, I would also like to thank @pcacricketassociation and BCCI for their support," (sic) he said.

Sran played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 18 wickets in 24 matches between 2015-19.

Sran's last outing in the domestic circuit was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh. He claimed 47 wickets in 18 First-Class matches, 45 dismissals in 31 List-A games and another 45 in 48 T20s.

