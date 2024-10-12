Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Appointed As Telangana's Deputy Superintendent Of Police

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's on-field heroics has earned him recognition off the field, after the pacer was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana on Friday, October 11. (IND Vs NZ Streaming Guide | More Cricket News)
Siraj, who was earned 89 caps for India and also lifted the T20 World Cup earlier this year, was awarded the honour by the Telangana government.
Siraj met with the Telangana Director General of Police Jitender, and other senior officials at the DGP office to assume the new role.
This comes after a promise made by Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to Siraj after the latter returned to the city winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados earlier this year.
Siraj was also seen in action during the two-Test match series against Bangladesh wherein he helped India beat the Asian counterparts 2-0. Siraj scalped two wickets in the series.
The right-arm pacer will now line-up to take on New Zealand in the three-match Test series starting with the 1st Test from October 16 in Bengaluru.
India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna