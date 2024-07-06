Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I Preview: India Women Look To Bounce Back In Do-Or-Die Fixture

A 12-run defeat in the first game putting them on the backfoot, India Women would to look to dish out an improved batting and fielding performance in the second T20 International and bounce back in the the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday

X/BCCIWomen
IND-W lost by SA-W in the first T20I at Chepauk on Friday. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

A 12-run defeat in the first game putting them on the backfoot, India Women would to look to dish out an improved batting and fielding performance in the second T20 International and bounce back in the the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Dropped catches and batters' lack of intent in the middle overs had cost India dear in the opening match on Friday, as they could only score 177 for 4 in 20 overs after South Africa had posted 189 for 4, thanks to Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57).

It was South Africa's first win in the ongoing tour. They had earlier suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series followed by a ten-wicket loss in the one-off Test in the tour spanning close to a month now.

Both the camps have concerns to deal with following Friday's match. India's Richa Ghosh and South Africa's Brits had gone off the field with concussion and cramps respectively.

As per the BCCI's statement, Richa had "neck pain and dizziness" following a failed catch attempt, with the ball hitting her face. Her face too seemingly hit the ground.

"She has been sent for further scans & the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress," read the BCCI's statement.

As for Brits, she had to be stretchered out of the field with a severe contusion on her right lower leg. However, she did come for the post-match press conference and affirmed that she would be good to go in the upcoming games.

For the hosts, while their bowling performance was decent, the poor fielding caught everyone off-guard, with three dropped catches and a few mis-fields.

The fielding flop show will definitely be one aspect that will be playing at the back of the home players' minds on Sunday, especially given that head coach Amol Muzumdar is extremely strict about it.

As for batting, the Indian top order needs to add a bit more flair, barring Smriti Mandhana, who has been in fine touch lately.

However, the Indian middle order has been efficient, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, who made 35 and 53 not out respectively on Friday.

The South Africans clicked with the bat, especially the top order. The likes of Brits and Kapp, along with skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon, are expected to come in handy yet again on Sunday.

Also, it was an all-round bowling performance, with four different wicket-takers.

However, Eliz-Mari Marx might be under the scanner, having given away 36 runs in her three overs in the first match.

The Chepauk pitch on Friday was above par and is expected to be more or less the same on Sunday.

Although there was low bounce and mild dew on Friday, playing the sweep shots effectively will be a good choice, given how the Proteas executed them perfectly.

The Teams (from):

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune.

