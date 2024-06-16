Cricket

India Women Vs South Africa Women: Smriti Mandhana Brings Up Her Sixth ODI Century In Bengaluru

Despite running out of partners, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana a magnificent century against South Africa in the first ODI between the two sides in Bengaluru on Sunday

X/CricCrazyJohns
India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
India's Smriti Mandhana brought up her sixth ODI century during India Women's clash against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Mandhana reached the triple-figure mark with a single off Masabata Klaas' over. This also happens to be her first ODI hundred on home soil. The vice-captain brought up the century in the 43rd over of the game.

She brought up her century in 116 balls. Mandhana was finally dismissed on 117 (127 balls) and her knock included 12 fours and one six.

Earlier, she went past 7000 international runs with only former India women's captain Mithali Raj's ahead in the list.

The southpaw is second to Raj (10868 runs) to have crossed the 7000-run barrier. Fellow teammate and captain Harmanpreet aur is third with 6870 runs across all formats.

India Women won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa women in the first ODI. The two sides will be locked in three-match ODI and T20I series with a One-off Test match sandwiched between the two.

Playing XIs:

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

