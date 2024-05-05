Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule Announced; Harmanpreet Kaur's India Pooled With Pakistan And Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, May 5, announced the groups and fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament that will be played in Bangladesh in October. India are placed alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand women and another finalist from the T20 WC qualifiers. (More Cricket News)
With all their group matches scheduled to be played at Sylhet, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 as the ICC announced the schedule for the ninth edition of the Women's T20 WC.
India's next assignment will be against yet-to-be-identified Qualifier 1 team on October 9 while their clash against six-time world champions Australia will be on October 13.
"Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October," the ICC posted on its website.
"In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required," the ICC added.
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1
Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2
October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet
October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet