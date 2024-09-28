India Women will go head-to-head against West Indies Women in their first warm-up fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground 2 in Dubai, on Sunday, September 29. (More Cricket News)
India come into the women's T20 World Cup after their disappointing Asia Cup 2024 final loss to Sri Lanka, and will be very much eager to go all the way in the campaign.
While on the other hand, West Indies enter the tournament on the back of a T20I series win against Sri Lanka away from home.
With similar conditions in the UAE, they will be hopeful of a good campaign at the mega event.
IND-W Vs WI-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Squads
IND-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
WI-W: Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
India Vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup: Live Streaming Details
When to watch the IND-W vs WI-W, Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match?
India will take on West Indies at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground 2 in Dubai, on Sunday, September 29, and the game is expected to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch IND-W vs WI-W, Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match?
The India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India, and will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.