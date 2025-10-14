India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Top performers from the game in New Delhi

Top Performers From The 2nd Test In New Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Southpaw is surely one of India's key assets in the longest format in the years to come. After scoring hundreds in West Indies, Australia and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal had already cemented his spot in the Indian team but now he seems absolutely untouchable. In the 2nd Test match in Delhi, Jaiswal might have missed out on his 3rd double hundred by 25 runs but he did a lot of damage, anyways with his 175 off 258 in the 1st innings. His knock included 22 fours and he scored a total of 183 runs in the 2nd Test match.