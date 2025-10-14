India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Top performers from the game in New Delhi

India beat West Indies by 7-wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to claim the series by 2-0
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav among the top performers
India remain 3rd in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 table with a percentile of 61.90%
Team India have claimed their first Test series win under the captaincy of Shubman Gill as they defeated the West Indies, led by Roston Chase, by 7-wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The 2-0 series win over West Indies is a positive start for India's home season which will conclude with another 2-match Test series against reigning World Test Champions South Africa.
India showcased dominance across both the Test matches in Gujarat and Delhi. Shubman Gill's men first registered an innings and 140-run victory in the opening Test match, thanks to centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja.
West Indies returned as a much improved side in the 2nd Test but they did not have enough firepower to stage a comeback and level the series 1-1. if it weren't for the efforts of John Campbell and Shai hope, the Windies would not have even crossed the 100-run mark.
The duo were exceptional with the bat, but West Indies must find ways to improve their bowling, which was the biggest concern throughout the series. Roston Chase and co. will surely leave India with a lot of learnings and positives to look forward to.
As the 2-match Test series comes to an end, here's a look at the top performers from the 2nd Test match in New Delhi.
Top Performers From The 2nd Test In New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Southpaw is surely one of India's key assets in the longest format in the years to come. After scoring hundreds in West Indies, Australia and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal had already cemented his spot in the Indian team but now he seems absolutely untouchable. In the 2nd Test match in Delhi, Jaiswal might have missed out on his 3rd double hundred by 25 runs but he did a lot of damage, anyways with his 175 off 258 in the 1st innings. His knock included 22 fours and he scored a total of 183 runs in the 2nd Test match.
Shubman Gill: The Indian skipper will be happy to register his first Test series win as captain, having drawn 2-2 in England in what was his first major assignment. With the bat also, he had a decent run in the series, scoring a 50 in the 1st Test match, followed by an exceptional 129 in the 1st innings at Delhi which helped India set up over 500 runs. His knock included 16 fours and 2 sixes and he finished the Test match with 142 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner truly deserved to win the player of the match award in Delhi. He was among the key reasons behind India's dominant 7-wicket victory. During West Indies' 1st innings, Kuldeep was on target as racked up 5 important wickets with an economy rate of just 3.06 runs in 26.5 overs. In the 3rd innings, he might have remained a bit expensive but he did chip in with 3 crucial wickets for 104 runs in 29 overs.
John Campbell: The left-handed opening batter acted as a thin ray of hope for the West Indies when India enforced the follow-on over the visitors. After the dismissals of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanze, it was John Campbell, who led from the front and partnered with Shai Hope. Campbell scored 115 off 199 after scoring just 10 runs in the 1st innings.
Shai Hope: Shai Hope's contribution with the bat was as important as John Campbell's knock in the 3rd innings. The duo had stitched a commendable 177-run partnership for the 3rd wicket before Campbell was removed from the crease by Ravindra Jadeja. Hope also headed to the dressing room soon, when Mohammed Siraj rocked his stumps, but the 31-year-old batter had done his job, scoring 103 off 214 to help the visitors stay alive a little longer.