Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, October 12, begins with the Windies facing a massive deficit of 378 runs. Day 2 had been dominated by India, as captain Shubman Gill scored his 10th Test hundred, guiding the hosts to a commanding 518 for five before declaring. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant innings ended with an unfortunate run-out on 175, but Gill’s composed leadership kept India firmly in control. With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav tightened the screws, Jadeja picking up three wickets and Kuldeep adding one, leaving the Windies under severe pressure with six wickets in hand as they head into Day 3. Get live action in pictures of IND vs WI here.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Tevin Imlach
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

2/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Shai Hope
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

3/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

4/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach with teammates on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

5/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves with teammates on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

6/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Jomel Warrican
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Jomel Warrican bowled out by India's Mohammed Siraj on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

7/7
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Cricket match Day 3 highlights_Mohammed Siraj
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Jomel Warrican, left, on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Kuldeep Bags Fourth Wicket, Greaves Out; WI 217/8 (72) AT Lunch

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rabada Dismisses Shafique LBW; PAK 22/1 (2.5)

  3. Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test: PAK To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. India Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test, Day 3: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  4. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  5. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics