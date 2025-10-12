West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach with teammates on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves with teammates on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' Jomel Warrican bowled out by India's Mohammed Siraj on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Jomel Warrican, left, on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.