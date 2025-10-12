Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, October 12, begins with the Windies facing a massive deficit of 378 runs. Day 2 had been dominated by India, as captain Shubman Gill scored his 10th Test hundred, guiding the hosts to a commanding 518 for five before declaring. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant innings ended with an unfortunate run-out on 175, but Gill’s composed leadership kept India firmly in control. With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav tightened the screws, Jadeja picking up three wickets and Kuldeep adding one, leaving the Windies under severe pressure with six wickets in hand as they head into Day 3. Get live action in pictures of IND vs WI here.