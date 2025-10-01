IND Vs WI, 1st Test Preview: Shubman Gill's India Outright Favourites Against Struggling West Indies In Ahmedabad

India will playing their first Test on home soil for the first time since November 2024. Batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have since away along with the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin

Shubman Gill, Indian Cricket Team
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill faces the media ahead of the IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • IND vs WI 1st Test kick-starts from Thursday, Oct 2 in Ahmedabad

  • IND will be led by Shubman Gill and WI by Roston Chase

  • India drew their last Test series against England 2-2

The short turnaround time from the high of winning a controversy-marred Asia Cup notwithstanding, Shubman Gill's India will be outright favourites against a struggling and under-strength West Indies when the two teams face-off on a green-top in the first Test starting on Thursday.

Most of the Indian team members, including skipper Gill, and head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived here on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday from Dubai, and they have left no stone unturned to get themselves up and running for red-ball cricket. The stakes are definitely high as World Test Championship points are also on offer.

A terrific five-Test series in Old Blighty, which India drew 2-2, has kept Gill's side at third spot and one above England, and the contest starting here on Thursday will be the first of the four home games in which the hosts will look to add as many points as possible.

The playing conditions appear to be a lot different this time around in Ahmedabad with a green pitch in offing under cloudy conditions. While it has been hot and humid, there are chances of rain interruptions over the Test match but none that threaten to wash away the game.

Given the plight of the West Indies, who have lost each of their three Tests in this WTC 2025-27 cycle, and the chasm between the two competing teams being significantly high, it will not be an exaggeration to say that India's playing combination will generate more interest than the contest itself.

With a green-top pitch in making for the first of the four home Tests, it could imply that India are, for now, deviating from their preference for rank turners -- something that had led to their downfall against New Zealand last season even though it seemed the "right thing to do".

In fact, a lot has changed since India played their last home Test in November 2024. Batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have since away along with the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammed Shami isn't around either but none of that has depleted India's firepower across departments.

India have settled batting and bowling units but it remains to be seen if the team's think-tank prefers to go with an extra batter in Devdutt Padikkal or pick a seam bowling all-rounder in Nitish Reddy.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the primary spinners but India might decide to bolster the spin attack with either Washington Sundar or even Axar Patel.

Washington trained with the team on Tuesday after finishing off his County responsibilities with Hampshire.

With Karun Nair falling off in the race to cement his spot at No.3, B Sai Sudharsan will have a clear run at the coveted spot.

KL Rahul, coming off a splendid 176 not out which powered India A's five-wicket win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test, will be keen to carry his red-hot form after the break from the England tour.

Yashasvi Jaiswal too has had a decent break since the end of the England tour. He was neither a part of the Asia Cup campaign nor the 'A' series in which some of his other teammates Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna featured.

Skipper Gill, who had a mixed run in the Asia Cup, will look to regain his incredible form in England where he scored 754 runs across five Tests.

For the West Indies, their backs are firmly against the wall even before the first ball has been bowled.

The ignominy of being shot out for their lowest-ever total of 27 in their previous outing -- a day-night Test at Jamaica against Australia -- looms large and there is no immediate remedy to their issues.

If anything, the exit of exciting fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injuries has taken away a lot of firepower from bowling, which could force the visitors to lean more on their two left-arm spinners.

Jayden Seales in the pace attack and tweaker Jomel Warrican will have a greater responsibility since his spin bowling partner Khary Pierre would only be making his Test debut if picked.

The West Indies, who excluded Kraigg Brathwaite for this Test tour, have attempted to bolster their batting by recalling Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

Both of them were not a part of the Australia series but had played the last time when the Caribbean side took on India in their backyard.

Skipper Chase will have his hands full as he is the only right-arm spinner in the touring party and despite the nature of the surface, spinners always have a role to play in Tests in India.

Teams (from):

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades.

Match starts at 9:30am IST.

