IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup: Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded - Check Details

Amin waged a lone battle for Pakistan in a one-sided contest with a knock of 81 before her team was bowled out for 159 in reply to India's 247 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan lost the match by 88 runs

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Womens World Cup: Pakistans Sidra Amin Reprimanded - Check Details
Pakistan's Sidra Amin plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the ongoing Women's World Cup

  • Paksitan batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct

  • Amin waged a lone battle for Pakistan in a one-sided contest with a knock of 81

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin was on Monday reprimanded and handed one demerit point by the ICC for breaching its Level 1 of Code of Conduct during the Women's World Cup match against India in Colombo.

Amin waged a lone battle for Pakistan in a one-sided contest with a knock of 81 before her team was bowled out for 159 in reply to India's 247 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan lost the match by 88 runs.

"Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'," the ICC said in a media release.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match: India Women vs Pakistan Women - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Kranti, Deepti Power IND-W's 88-Run Win

BY Photo Webdesk

The incident occurred in the 40th over of Pakistan's chase when she "forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch" after being dismissed by Sneh Rana.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said.

Related Content
Related Content

"Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera along with third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," the ICC said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Devine’s 85 Goes In Vain As New Zealand All Out for 228

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

  3. Congress Accuses Modi Govt Of Fuelling Wealth Concentration, Calls It A ‘Direct Attack On Democracy’

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  4. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs