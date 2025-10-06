IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Kranti, Deepti Star As India Seal Comfortable Win – Data Debrief

India secured an 88-run victory over Pakistan, led by Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma's impressive bowling in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Colombo

India vs Pakistan ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025 Kranti Goud Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Kranti Goud, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in action for India against Pakistan in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
  • India beat Bangladesh by 88 runs in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

  • Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each

  • India scored 247, restricting Pakistan to 159

  • India maintain unbeaten record against Pakistan in ODIs

Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets apiece as India secured a commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday in the Women’s World Cup.

On a tricky pitch at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, many batters struggled to maintain scoring momentum.

Despite a start-stop innings, India posted a competitive total of 247 all out, though play was briefly interrupted by a swarm of bugs, requiring fumigation before the match could continue.

Harleen Deol (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) anchored the middle order, while wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh added a late flourish, scoring 35 off 20 balls.

Pakistan’s Diana Baig impressed with the ball, ending with figures of 4-69 from her 10 overs, including the important scalps of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sharma.

However, Pakistan never truly got their chase under way, losing three early wickets for just 26 runs as India established control.

Muneeba Ali (two) was comically run out by Sharma after wandering out of her crease before Goud (3-20) dismissed Sadaf Shamas (six) and Aliya Riaz (two) to dismantle Pakistan’s top-order.

Sidra Amin held up one end to provide some resistance with a stoic 81, but wickets continued to fall around her.

Sharma (3-45) then cleaned up the tail without a fuss, removing Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (two), Rameen Shamim (zero) and Sadia Iqbal (zero) to seal a comfortable win.

India now top the table with two wins from two matches, while Pakistan suffered their second straight defeat, leaving them sixth.

Data Debrief: India maintain perfect record

This result extended India's dominance over Pakistan, making it 12 wins in 12 one-day internationals.

Deol, Rodrigues, and Ghosh's contributions helped India put on the highest total in a women's ODI without a fifty-plus stand.

With 406 runs in total, Sunday's match also had the highest aggregate score in a women's ODI between India and Pakistan.

