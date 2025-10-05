IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup: Flies Halt Play In Colombo; Action Resumes After Fumigation

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A worker fumigates the field during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A worker fumigates the field during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena