IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup: Flies Halt Play In Colombo; Action Resumes After Fumigation

Pakistani players were unable to concentrate on the field and the umpires were forced to halt play as the ground staff intervened to improve the conditions and make sure both sets of players were able to play in a comfortable environment

Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: IND-W vs PAK-W
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A worker fumigates the field during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Flies interrupted play during IND-W's clash against PAK-W in Colombo

  • Fumigation was required as umpires halted play

  • PAK-W restricted IND-W to 247 on a slow track

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan was halted abruptly on Sunday (October 5) when a swarm of flies invaded the field in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistani players were unable to concentrate on the field and the umpires were forced to halt play as the ground staff intervened to improve the conditions and make sure both sets of players were able to play in a comfortable environment.

Before the pest control team arrived on the field, PAK-W skipper Fatima Sana was seen spraying the bug spray.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs PAK-W Match Blog

The reason for the flies interrupting play in Colombo were down to the warm and humid conditions that usually attracts flies.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their crunch game at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Colombo.

Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 saw India post 247 against Pakistan on a slow track in their Women's World Cup contest on Sunday.

India struggled for momentum throughout their innings as each of their batters failed after getting starts, including openers Smriti Mandhana (23) and Pratika Rawal (31), who put on 48 runs for the first wicket.

After Harmanpreet Kaur's (19) dismissal, Harleen Deol (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) added 45 runs for the fourth wicket in a tough passage of play.

While senior all-rounders Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) added 42 runs for the sixth wicket, it was Richa's 20-ball knock that gave India some momentum towards the end.

(with PTI inputs)

