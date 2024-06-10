India captain Rohit Sharma described Jasprit Bumrah as a "genius" after he pushed Pakistan closer to an early T20 World Cup elimination on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Looking to bounce back from their stunning defeat to the United States, Pakistan appeared to be in the ascendency when they skittled India for 119 before reaching 73-2 in their chase.
However, they slipped to 88-5 as Bumrah dismissed Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, bowling 15 dot balls and only giving up 14 runs in four overs.
Requiring 16 off the final three balls, Pakistan saw Naseem Shah hit a couple of fours when a maximum was required as India held on.
After falling short with the bat, Rohit knew India would have to rely on their bowlers to make it two wins from two Group A matches.
"We didn't bat well enough," Rohit said. "Halfway through, we were in a good position, 81 for 3.
"You expect guys to stitch partnerships, but we didn't put enough partnerships there. I thought we fell 15 to 20 short.
"We spoke about how every run matters on a pitch like that. We were looking at 140, but I thought the bowlers could do the job for us and they did.
"That's what's required in a tournament like this. We need everyone to show up. Those little contributions make a huge difference.
"Whoever had the ball in hand wanted to make a contribution for the team."
Asked about Bumrah's efficient performance, Rohit added: "He is going from strength to strength. We've seen over the years what he can do, I'm not going to talk too much about him.
"We want him to be in that kind of mindset until the end of the World Cup. He's a genius with the ball, we know that, but hats off to the other guys as well."
Bumrah himself said: "We felt we were a little under-par. When the sun came out, the wicket got a bit better.
"We had to be disciplined with what we were trying to do. I tried to keep it simple, the wicket got better, and the swing was less. I just tried to be clear with my plan and focused on my execution."
India take on the USA next time out on Wednesday, having moved above the co-hosts to go top of the pool due to their superior run rate through their first two contests.