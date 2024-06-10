IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest Totals Defended By Men In Blue In T20Is

The Indian cricket team were abysmal with the bat as they had no answer to Pakistan's pace attack that resulted in India getting bowled out for 119 in 19 overs in the Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Scorecard | As It Happened | Full Coverage)
After being put into bat by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, India posted 119. This was India's lowest total against the Men In Green in all T20Is. Previous best to this score was 133/9 in 2012.
However, India have never defended a paltry score as this in T20Is, previously they successfully did so was against Zimbabwe in 2016 wherein they defended 138.
In T20 World Cups, 146 against Bangladesh was the lowest total defended by the Men in Blue.
List Of Lowest Totals Successfully Defended At T20 WCs
Sri Lanka – 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)
Afghanistan – 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)
New Zealand – 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)
South Africa – 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)
South Africa – 130/5 in 20 overs vs India (Nottingham, 2009)
India Lowest Totals Successfully Defended In T20Is
138 – vs Zimbabwe (Harare, 2016)
144 – vs England (Nagpur, 2017)
146 – vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru, 2016)
152 – vs South Africa (Colombo, 2012)
153 – vs South Africa (Durban, 2007)
India's Lowest Totals Successfully Defended At T20 WCs
146 vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016)
152 vs South Africa (Colombo; 2012)
153 vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)
157 vs Pakistan (Johannesburg; 2007)
159 vs Afghanistan (Colombo; 2012)