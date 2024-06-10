Cricket

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest Totals Defended By Men In Blue In T20Is

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma-led Team India equalled Sri Lanka's record for the lowest defended total against Pakistan in New York on Sunday

Indian team celebrating victory against Pakistan. AP PTI
India beat Pakistan by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

The Indian cricket team were abysmal with the bat as they had no answer to Pakistan's pace attack that resulted in India getting bowled out for 119 in 19 overs in the Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Scorecard  | As It Happened | Full Coverage)

After being put into bat by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, India posted 119. This was India's lowest total against the Men In Green in all T20Is. Previous best to this score was 133/9 in 2012.

However, India have never defended a paltry score as this in T20Is, previously they successfully did so was against Zimbabwe in 2016 wherein they defended 138.

In T20 World Cups, 146 against Bangladesh was the lowest total defended by the Men in Blue.

Rishabh Pant made a strong comeback and scored 36 runs in match against Ireland. - RishabhPant17/X
India Vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant Reacts On 'Tel Lagao Dabur Ka, Wicket Lo Babar Ka' Chants

BY Outlook Sports Desk

List Of Lowest Totals Successfully Defended At T20 WCs

India – 119 all out in 19 overs vs Pakistan (New York, 2024)

Sri Lanka – 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)

Afghanistan – 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)

New Zealand – 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)

South Africa – 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)

South Africa – 130/5 in 20 overs vs India (Nottingham, 2009)

India Lowest Totals Successfully Defended In T20Is

119 – vs Pakistan (New York, 2024)

138 – vs Zimbabwe (Harare, 2016)

144 – vs England (Nagpur, 2017)

146 – vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru, 2016)

152 – vs South Africa (Colombo, 2012)

153 – vs South Africa (Durban, 2007)

India's Lowest Totals Successfully Defended At T20 WCs

119 – vs Pakistan (New York, 2024)

146 vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016)

152 vs South Africa (Colombo; 2012)

153 vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)

157 vs Pakistan (Johannesburg; 2007)

159 vs Afghanistan (Colombo; 2012)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Faces, Old Guards Who Are Part Of New NDA Govt Led By PM Modi | Details
  2. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  3. Stock Market: Sensex Breaches 77,000-Mark For 1st Time, Nifty Hits Record High In Early Trade Day After Modi's Oath
  4. Split Personality: How Maharashtra Shaped The Nation's Electoral Mood
  5. The Death Of Dynasties: Engineer Rashid's Stunning Victory Redefines Kashmiri Politics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  2. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  3. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  4. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
  5. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. ARG Vs ECU: Messi Makes Rare Appearance As Di Maria Gives La Albiceleste Victory
  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest Totals Defended By Men In Blue In T20Is
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Pulling Out Of IPL Best Thing For Me' Says AUS's Adam Zampa
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Zverev In Chatrier Classic To Take First Roland Garros Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
  2. US Calls For UN Security Council Vote On Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  3. French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30
  4. Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu
  5. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time