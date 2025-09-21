India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Last Time PAK Beat IND In T20 Super Fours

India face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours at Dubai
Pakistan last beat India in Asia Cup T20 Super Fours stage in 2022
Mohammad Nawaz was vital for Pakistan, scoring 42 runs and taking key wickets, as well as three catches
India are playing against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. This clash, the second between the rivals after recent group-stage drama, revives one of cricket's fiercest contests.
While many consider India strong contenders for tonight’s match, Pakistani supporters will remember their team's thrilling five-wicket T20 victory against India at the same tournament stage, three years ago.
Pakistan's Win In 2022 Dubai Encounter
The match, played on September 4, 2022 in Dubai, saw India set Pakistan a target of 182 runs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a brisk opening partnership. Virat Kohli, scoring 60 runs from 44 deliveries, then anchored the innings, offering India stability even as wickets fell regularly. Despite building a firm base, India could not accelerate decisively during the final overs, concluding their innings on 181 for seven.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan steered Pakistan's reply, scoring a steady 71 runs off 51 deliveries. His innings provided a base, but all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz truly changed the game. Promoted up the batting order, the left-hander smashed 42 runs from just 20 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.
He dismantled India’s spin bowling, swinging the balance firmly in Pakistan's favour. Nawaz's performance, which included dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and taking three catches, earned him the Player of the Match award.
Final Over Thriller In India Vs Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam fell cheaply, but Khushdil Shah’s 14 not out and Asif Ali’s rapid 16 runs kept Pakistan in contention. With the contest extending into the final over, Pakistan sealed the win with just one ball remaining, marking one of their most memorable Asia Cup victories as well as their last one against India in the Super Fours stage.
India’s middle-order batters, including Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, struggled to capitalise on their top-order's start, which proved costly. Indian bowlers also found it difficult to contain Rizwan and Nawaz during the crucial phase between the eighth and 15th overs.
Pakistan subsequently reached the Asia Cup 2022 finals but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.