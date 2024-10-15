Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Bengaluru During IND Vs NZ Match?

After a spectacular showing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, India will now shift their focus to New Zealand when they go head-to-head in the first Test match at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Photo: File
After a spectacular showing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, India will now shift their focus to New Zealand when they go head-to-head in the first Test match at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16. (More Cricket News)

While on the other hand, the Kiwis, will have a point to prove on these Asian surfaces, as they enter the three-match Test series, after suffering a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka.

However, with the monsoon season around, will the weather gods be kind enough or will they play spoilsport in Bengaluru for the 1st IND vs NZ Test?

As per AccuWeather, the probability of precipitation and probability of thunderstorms on Day 1 of the Test is 41% and 25%, respectively.

However, rain is predicted on all five days of the Test, with the forecast currently not looking very promising. 

Weather In Bengaluru For Next 5 Days

Screengrab Photo: AccuWeather
Screengrab Photo: AccuWeather
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

With the weather very much likely to play spoilsport throughout the game, the surface at the M Chinnaswamy could end-up producing a seam-friendly deck with not much sunshine to dry it out.

Both the teams could very much go with three seamers - with the first two days of the Test expected to see rain.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young

