SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Make Light Work Of New Zealand To Complete Series Sweep

Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test against New Zealand to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep. (More Cricket News)
The tourists fought hard on day four in Galle, but despite the efforts of Tom Blundell (60), Glenn Phillips (78) and Mitchell Santner (67), Sri Lanka got the job done in emphatic fashion.
Having been skittled all out for 88 in their first innings, chasing Sri Lanka's mammoth total of 602-5, New Zealand at least showed more fighting spirit on Sunday.
Sri Lanka simply had too much, though, with New Zealand bowled out for 360 when Santner's stand came to an end.
Debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris sent Santner packing, and he took a starring role with 6-170 across the Black Caps' second innings, while he had earlier dismissed Phillips and Blundell.
Prabath Jayasuriya (3-139) helped round things off, as Sri Lanka claimed their third straight Test victory.
Elsewhere, there was no play on day three of India's second Test against Bangladesh due to a wet outfield.
Data Debrief: Back-to-back against the Black Caps
Sri Lanka have clinched back-to-back Test victories against New Zealand since November 2012.
They have also now won five of their last six Tests at Galle International Stadium, with their only defeat in that span coming against Pakistan in 2023.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have now won just one of their last 11 Tests on the road (D3 L6), with that victory coming in Bangladesh last December.