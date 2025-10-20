India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Mandhana Takes Blame For Shot Selection After Heartbreaking Loss

Smriti Mandhana's mistimed lofted shot to long-off opened the floodgates for India's batting implosion, as they fell agonisingly short of England's 289-run target

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs England ICC Womens World Cup smriti Mandhana Takes Blame For Shot Selection
Smriti Mandhana reacts as she leaves the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana (88) stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma

  • Opener's dismissal sparked India's batting collapse

  • Hosts now need to win back-to-back games to qualify for Women's World Cup semi-finals

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took responsibility for the team's heartbreaking four-run loss to England in the Women's World Cup in Indore, admitting her dismissal triggered the batting collapse and that their shot selection "could have been better".

Set a target of 289, India appeared well on course with opener Mandhana (88) stitching two crucial partnerships, 125 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 67 with Deepti Sharma, while anchoring the chase.

But her mistimed lofted shot to long-off opened the floodgates, as Richa Ghosh drilled one straight to cover, and then, Deepti miscued a slog as India lost crucial wickets to fall agonisingly short of their target.

"I think everyone's shot selections at that time - we could have done better with our shot selections. Especially it started from me, so I will take it on me, that the shot selection should have been better," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"We just needed six (runs) per over. Maybe we should have taken the game deeper. I'll take it on myself because the collapse started from me." The left-hander said emotions got the better of her as she deviated from her own plan of avoiding aerial strokes.

Related Content
Related Content

"I thought I could take her on. I was trying to aim more over covers. I mistimed that shot. Maybe the shot wasn't needed at that time. I just needed to be more patient because, throughout the innings, I was trying to tell myself to be patient and not to play aerial shots.

"Maybe the emotions took over for that one, which never helps in cricket. But, walking back, I was pretty confident that we'll be able to get the win, but it's cricket, you can't ever think too ahead."

The collapse was similar to India's performance in the previous game against Australia, where the top-order provided a solid platform, only for the middle and lower order batters to crumble.

However, Mandhana also defended the batting unit, saying finishing is always a difficult task.

"If you see England's innings, they did not finish well as well. Going in and trying to get seven (runs) per over is not an easy thing. So, I wouldn't say that they haven't... and I just feel that in the first two or three matches we definitely finished well.

"Against South Africa we had a last 10 overs we got almost 90 plus runs so they have pretty much done a lot of good things. It's all about how we experienced players can put our hands up in those sort of situations and be there and guide the younger group."

After persisting with a five-bowler combination in their first four games, the team management opted to bring in pacer Renuka Singh in place of batter Jemimah Rodrigues, to strengthen the bowling attack against England.

"In the last two matches for sure we thought that five bowling options are not good enough, especially on a flat track like Indore, or how maybe the Vishakhapatnam second match played.

"We don't, we are not privileged enough to have our batters who could bowl few overs, which a lot of other teams can do. So we thought that five bowling options, especially if one bowler has a bad day, it really costs us a lot.

"It was a very tough call to drop a player like Jemi. But, sometimes, you need to do those sort of things in terms of getting the balance right. But yeah, again, it's not like this is going to be there - we'll have to see how the situation is, how the wicket will play and then we'll take a call."

The defeat was India's third straight in the tournament, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. They now need to win their remaining two matches to stay in contention.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: PAK Openers Off To Steady Start In Rawalpindi

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play In Christchurch?

  3. Kane Williamson And Nathan Smith Return As New Zealand Announce 14-Member ODI Squad Against England

  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's ODI WC 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. What India Need To Do To Qualify For Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals After England Loss: Scenarios Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  2. Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

  3. A Daylight Heist At Paris' Louvre Museum Has Left The Art World Reeling

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike