IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Karun Nair's Unbeaten Half-Century Helps In India's Fightback At The Oval

Gus Atkinson was the pick of England's bowlers on his return to the side as he finished with figures of 2-31 to leave India 204-6 on the first day of the fifth Test at The Oval.
Thursday's action was affected by two lengthy rain delays, with just 64 overs bowled by England, who lost seamer Chris Woakes to a shoulder injury.
The hosts made a bright start when Atkinson trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal (two) lbw in the fourth over before KL Rahul (14) played the ball onto his stumps from Woakes' delivery.
India captain Shubman Gill (21) was then dismissed in bizarre fashion after attempting a quick single.
Atkinson picked up the ball in his follow-through and his direct hit left Gill short of his ground in the opening exchanges of the second session.
Josh Tongue (2-46) then removed Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (nine) in quick succession as England appeared to be in control of proceedings.
Atkinson then caught the outside edge of Dhruv Jurel's (19) bat for Harry Brook to take a catch in the slips, but it would be Karun Nair who would have the final say.
From 153-6, Nair steadied the ship and ended the day 52 not out, and will be joined by Washington Sundar (19 not out) at the start of day two at the crease as they look to revive India's first innings.
Data Debrief: England's bowling inconsistency
In bowler-friendly conditions, stand-in captain Ollie Pope would have hoped for his seamers to all perform like Atkinson. He bowled seven maidens in 19 overs on his return to the side, conceding just 1.63 runs per over.
Jamie Overton, on the other hand, gave away 66 runs in 16 overs, going for an economy rate of 4.13, while Tongue was also expensive at 3.62 runs per over despite his two wickets.
While Woakes' game finished early, he continued to get the better of Rahul in this series. Indeed, he has picked up the wicket of the Indian batter on four different occasions in men's Test matches, including three times in the ongoing series, the most often he's dismissed any India batter in the format.
There was a small victory for Gill, though, who surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's total of 732 for most runs by an India Test captain in a single series.