IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Karun Nair's Unbeaten Half-Century Helps In India's Fightback At The Oval

India captain Shubman Gill (21) was then dismissed in bizarre fashion after attempting a quick single

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gus-Atkinson
Gus Atkinson took two wickets on day one of the fifth Test.
info_icon

Gus Atkinson was the pick of England's bowlers on his return to the side as he finished with figures of 2-31 to leave India 204-6 on the first day of the fifth Test at The Oval. 

Thursday's action was affected by two lengthy rain delays, with just 64 overs bowled by England, who lost seamer Chris Woakes to a shoulder injury. 

The hosts made a bright start when Atkinson trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal (two) lbw in the fourth over before KL Rahul (14) played the ball onto his stumps from Woakes' delivery. 

India captain Shubman Gill (21) was then dismissed in bizarre fashion after attempting a quick single. 

Atkinson picked up the ball in his follow-through and his direct hit left Gill short of his ground in the opening exchanges of the second session. 

Josh Tongue (2-46) then removed Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (nine) in quick succession as England appeared to be in control of proceedings. 

Atkinson then caught the outside edge of Dhruv Jurel's (19) bat for Harry Brook to take a catch in the slips, but it would be Karun Nair who would have the final say. 

From 153-6, Nair steadied the ship and ended the day 52 not out, and will be joined by Washington Sundar (19 not out) at the start of day two at the crease as they look to revive India's first innings.

Data Debrief: England's bowling inconsistency

In bowler-friendly conditions, stand-in captain Ollie Pope would have hoped for his seamers to all perform like Atkinson. He bowled seven maidens in 19 overs on his return to the side, conceding just 1.63 runs per over.

Jamie Overton, on the other hand, gave away 66 runs in 16 overs, going for an economy rate of 4.13, while Tongue was also expensive at 3.62 runs per over despite his two wickets.

While Woakes' game finished early, he continued to get the better of Rahul in this series. Indeed, he has picked up the wicket of the Indian batter on four different occasions in men's Test matches, including three times in the ongoing series, the most often he's dismissed any India batter in the format.

There was a small victory for Gill, though, who surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's total of 732 for most runs by an India Test captain in a single series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-for As India Level Series WIth Six Runs Win
  2. India Vs England: Could The 'Heavy Roller' Effect Be Decisive In 5th Test?
  3. Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series Teams, Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know
  4. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Costly Blunder Gives Harry Brook A Lifeline – Watch
  5. WI Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Star As Pakistan Clinch Series 2-1
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Canadian Open: Top Seed Enters Quarters After Argentine Retires Hurt
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Victoria Mboko, Canadian Open: Wildcard Stuns Top Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Dayana Yastremska, Canadian Open: Ninth Seed Bounces Back To Enter Quarters
  5. Canadian Open: Casper Ruud's Struggles Go On After Exit To Karen Khachanov
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Congress Turf War Simmers Again Over Milk Federation Polls
  2. Morning Walk Sparks Talk Of Dramatic Turn In Tamil Nadu Politics
  3. US Penalty Risk On Russian Oil Could Add $9–11 Billion To India’s Import Bill
  4. At least 15 Arrested, 500 Booked After Communal Violence In Pune's Yavat Over WhatsApp Post
  5. Puri Teen’s Death Sparks Political Firestorm: Opposition Rejects Police ‘No Foul Play’ Claim, Demands Justice
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  2. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  3. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
  4. US Lifts Sanctions On Myanmar Junta Allies After General’s Letter Praises Trump
  5. Trump Criticises U.S. Tech Firms Setting Up Factories In China And Hiring Workers In India
World News
  1. Six More Palestinians Die In Gaza Amid Forced Starvation Deaths
  2. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi Says It Has Rights To Restart Its Uranium Enrichment Program
  3. Dormant Volcano in Russia Erupts After 450 Years, Days After Kamchatka Earthquake
  4. Hamas Refuses To Disarm Without Sovereign Palestinian State, Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Condition
  5. UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains
Latest Stories
  1. The 'Custodial Death' Of Aftab Ansari And Others In Jharkhand
  2. Tunnel Vision Or Ecological Risk? Wayanad Project Triggers Alarm
  3. Netanyahu Appeals To Red Cross Following 'Profound Shock' Over Gaza Hostage Videos
  4. Body Of 15-Year-Old Puri Girl Brought To Odisha From Delhi
  5. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Dhanush 'Completely Disturbed' By AI-Altered Climax Of Raanjhanaa: It Has Stripped The Film Of Its Very Soul
  7. JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning
  8. Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam