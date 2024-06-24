Cricket

India Vs Australia Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report

Who will win in the Super 8 Group 1 India vs Australia match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

India Vs Australia Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with vice captain Hardik Pandya Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Who will win India vs Australia Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup? (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The clash of the two heavyweights has sparked curiosity among fans not just because they are the tournament favourites but also because the result will play a big role in deciding which team will go through to the semifinals.

With Afghanistan defeating Australia by 21 runs in the Super 8 encounter, the Group 1 has opened up and all four teams from this pool are in with a chance to advance to the final four.

India will miss the semifinal ticket if they lose to Australia by 41 runs and then Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs. On the other hand, a loss for Australia and a win for Afghanistan would spell the end of the Aussie campaign at the competition.

Who will win in the Super 8 Group 1 India vs Australia match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli's Lean Form Gives Chances To Others, Says Batting Coach Rathour

BY PTI

India Vs Australia Head To Head

India hold a big lead over the Aussies in their head to head record.

Played: 32

India: 19

Australia: 11

In T20 World Cups

Played: 5

India: 3

Australia: 2

India Vs Australia Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

India Vs Australia Probable XI

Hardik Pandya. - X/@BCCI
India Vs Bangldesh: Rohit Sharma Showers Praise On 'Important Player' Hardik Pandya After Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India Vs Australia St Lucia Weather

St Lucia will see rain on match day. Weather forecasts show that the sky could clear up during the match time but rain threat will loom large on the encounter.

India Vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia has really been batting friendly and expect it to be a high-scoring encounter between the two heavyweights.

India Vs Australia Prediction

Very tough to predict but after the Afghanistan lose, Australia look a bit vulnerable. India will start as slight favourites and Google gives the Men In Blue 54% chance of winning the game and taking a semifinal spot.

