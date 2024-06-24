India Vs Australia Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report

Who will win India vs Australia Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup? (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The clash of the two heavyweights has sparked curiosity among fans not just because they are the tournament favourites but also because the result will play a big role in deciding which team will go through to the semifinals.
With Afghanistan defeating Australia by 21 runs in the Super 8 encounter, the Group 1 has opened up and all four teams from this pool are in with a chance to advance to the final four.
India will miss the semifinal ticket if they lose to Australia by 41 runs and then Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs. On the other hand, a loss for Australia and a win for Afghanistan would spell the end of the Aussie campaign at the competition.
Who will win in the Super 8 Group 1 India vs Australia match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs Australia Head To Head
India hold a big lead over the Aussies in their head to head record.
Played: 32
India: 19
Australia: 11
In T20 World Cups
Played: 5
India: 3
Australia: 2
India Vs Australia Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis
India Vs Australia Probable XI
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
India Vs Australia St Lucia Weather
St Lucia will see rain on match day. Weather forecasts show that the sky could clear up during the match time but rain threat will loom large on the encounter.
India Vs Australia Pitch Report
The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia has really been batting friendly and expect it to be a high-scoring encounter between the two heavyweights.
India Vs Australia Prediction
Very tough to predict but after the Afghanistan lose, Australia look a bit vulnerable. India will start as slight favourites and Google gives the Men In Blue 54% chance of winning the game and taking a semifinal spot.