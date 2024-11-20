Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth

India will face Australia in the first Test match of the bilateral series in Perth. Here are the full squads and three key player battles between the IND Vs AUS Test cricket match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india national cricket team in test kit X kl rahul
India national cricket team. Photo: X | KL Rahul
info_icon

India and Australia are set to clash in the opening Test match of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting on 22nd November in the Optus Stadium, Perth. (More Cricket News)

India have won the last four BGTs and the hosts are keen to start the campaign with a thumping victory against the Rohit Sharma-less Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading in Perth in his absence.

India are coming Down Under on the back of a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil. So, things are a little scrutinized and the head coach Gautam Gambhir will not take any chance against the current World Test Championship (WTC) table-toppers.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is a batting all-rounder, is expected to make his Test debut in the opener. And the team management might go with Ravichandran Ashwin over Ravindra Jadeja as the pitch at Perth will allow only one spinner in the playing XI.

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins of AUS (right) bats on. - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Australia Full Squad for 1st Test

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Let's take a look at three key player battles to look out for in the Perth Test match

1. Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head

Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the India side for the second time when he comes out to bowl at Perth Stadium. He is among the most destructive bowlers and his battle with the most astonishing current batter in all-format, Travis Head, will be a treat to watch.

Head has given India nightmares on many occasions and his centurion knocks in the WTC final in 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup final later that year in November, still hurt many Indians. Bumrah is the best in business to do the ball talking and he will be a crucial weapon against a batter like Travis Head in Perth.

2. Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli

The Australian captain Pat Cummins has looked good and in form during his ODI matches against Pakistan and he is keen to be back in whites against India. Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat for a few months now but his best always comes against Australia and every cricket enthusiast is excited about his comeback in the traditional format.

He will also be hoping for a big score after a long time but the Aussie captain might create some problems for him. The player battles between the two will be worthy of watching.

3. Mitchell Starc vs KL Rahul

KL Rahul is set to open the batting in Rohit Sharma's absence and his biggest challenge will be the tall and fast Mitchell Starc. The Australia speedster has not been in his prime for a few months but the case is similar for the struggling KL Rahul as well. Both players will try to get on top of the other.

Rahul struggled to score during the home Test series but the team management has shown their confidence in him and he will try to remember his maiden Test ton which came on Australian soil back in 2015 at Sydney. He was given the chance to open the batting for the first time in the red-ball format.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  2. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
  3. Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Agrees Contract Extension With Option Of Further Year - Report
  4. FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Peru 1-0 Thanks To Lautaro Martinez
  5. FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Scores To Help ARG Beat PER 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Watch
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  4. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  2. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  3. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China
  5. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Underway In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 18% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: 31.37% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  4. What Happens If BJP Wins Jharkhand
  5. Delhi AQI Remains At 'Severe', AAP Govt Mulls Enforcing Odd-Even Scheme | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  2. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  3. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
  4. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  5. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 18% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: 31.37% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Underway In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood