National

Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 11, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi during DISHA meeting
Rahul Gandhi during DISHA meeting | Photo: AICC via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, in Raebareli.

2/15
NMMC billboard in Navi Mumbai
NMMC billboard in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A man looks at a billboard put up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for public and political party suggestions on the Draft Ward Structure for the upcoming General Elections 2025, at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

3/15
Mansukh Mandaviya at National Youth Convention Rajkot
Mansukh Mandaviya at National Youth Convention Rajkot | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya during the National Youth Convention at Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, marking the '132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago', in Rajkot, Gujarat.

4/15
Kapil Dev at Chandigarh Premier League
Kapil Dev at Chandigarh Premier League | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Kapil Dev during the Chandigarh Premier League (CPL), in Chandigarh, Punjab.

5/15
Handloom fabric in Nadia
Handloom fabric in Nadia | Photo: PTI

Workers place handloom fabric on the ground for drying, in Nadia, West Bengal.

6/15
Mexico Tanker Explosion
Mexico Tanker Explosion | Photo: AP/PTI

A vehicle burns near the site of a gas tanker explosion under a highway overpass in Mexico City.

7/15
PM Modi arrives in Varanasi
PM Modi arrives in Varanasi | Photo: @myogiadityanath/X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival, in Varanasi.

8/15
Kathmandu airport reopens
Kathmandu airport reopens | Photo: PTI

People with their luggage at the Kathmandu airport as it was reopened on Wednesday night after being shutdown due to anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

9/15
Udhayanidhi Stalin pays tribute to Immanuel Sekaran
Udhayanidhi Stalin pays tribute to Immanuel Sekaran | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin greets during a tribute ceremony for Immanuel Sekaran on his 68th death anniversary, at Paramakudi, in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

10/15
PM Modis roadshow in Varanasi
PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow, in Varanasi.

11/15
Aftermath of Nepals protests
Aftermath of Nepal's protests | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A man sits beside a charred vehicle amid extended prohibitory orders on public movement in the wake of the anti-government protests and clashes, in Birgunj, Nepal.

12/15
Forest Martyrs Day in Hyderabad
Forest Martyr's Day in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

Security personnel pay floral tribute on the 'Forest Martyr's Day', in Hyderabad.

13/15
Army deployed in Kathmandu
Army deployed in Kathmandu | Photo: PTI

Army deployed on the route to the Parliament amid curfew, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

14/15
Vikram Misri with Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Vikram Misri with Navinchandra Ramgoolam | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a meeting, in Varanasi.

15/15
PM Modi with Mauritius PM N Ramgoolam
PM Modi with Mauritius PM N Ramgoolam | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a bilateral meeting, in Varanasi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters