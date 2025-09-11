Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, in Raebareli.
A man looks at a billboard put up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for public and political party suggestions on the Draft Ward Structure for the upcoming General Elections 2025, at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya during the National Youth Convention at Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, marking the '132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago', in Rajkot, Gujarat.
Former cricketer Kapil Dev during the Chandigarh Premier League (CPL), in Chandigarh, Punjab.
Workers place handloom fabric on the ground for drying, in Nadia, West Bengal.
A vehicle burns near the site of a gas tanker explosion under a highway overpass in Mexico City.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival, in Varanasi.
People with their luggage at the Kathmandu airport as it was reopened on Wednesday night after being shutdown due to anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin greets during a tribute ceremony for Immanuel Sekaran on his 68th death anniversary, at Paramakudi, in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow, in Varanasi.
A man sits beside a charred vehicle amid extended prohibitory orders on public movement in the wake of the anti-government protests and clashes, in Birgunj, Nepal.
Security personnel pay floral tribute on the 'Forest Martyr's Day', in Hyderabad.
Army deployed on the route to the Parliament amid curfew, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a meeting, in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a bilateral meeting, in Varanasi.