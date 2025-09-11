English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

Washington Sundar to represent Hampshire in the County Championship
The all-rounder has featured in 40 First-Class games, of which 13 are Tests and amassed 1800 runs
Sundar was involved in the India's thrilling five-match Test series against England this summer
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has signed up for English County Championship side, Hampshire for the final two rounds, the team announced on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
Hampshire will be taking on Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, from 15-18 September followed by a clash against current holders Surrey at the Utilita Bowl from September 24-27.
Sundar was involved in the India's thrilling five-match Test series against England this summer, scoring 284 runs at an average of 47, that included a maiden Test ton at Old Trafford as the visitors saved the game.
The all-rounder has featured in 40 First-Class games, of which 13 are Tests and amassed 1800 runs at an average of 34. The 25-year-old has also scalped 91 wickets at an average of 28 with best bowling figures of 7/59 against New Zealand in 2024.