India Women's Tour To South Africa 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India will visit South Africa for a 6-match T20I series
The series will commence on April 17, 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt will lead the respective sides
The Indian Women’s cricket team are set to clash with South Africa for a high-stakes five-match T20I series, scheduled to run from April 17 to April 27, 2026. This tour serves as the final dress rehearsal for both nations before they head to England and Wales for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June.
With India ranked 3rd and South Africa 5th in the world, the series promises a clash of tactical styles on the bouncy tracks of the Highveld.
The series is strategically spread across three iconic venues to test adaptability. The opening two matches will be held at Kingsmead, Durban, known for its coastal humidity and swing.
The action then shifts to the fast and high-scoring Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the third and fourth T20Is. The tour will conclude on Freedom Day at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enters the series with massive momentum following a historic 2-1 away series win against Australia. The squad features a mix of experience and fresh talent, including maiden call-up Anushka Sharma, who impressed in the recent WPL.
Power-hitters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be crucial at the top, while Arundhati Reddy remains the bowler to watch after her eight-wicket haul against the Aussies.
For India, this series is less about experimentation and more about solidifying a winning blueprint. Having recently conquered the Australian challenge, the management's primary objective is to finalize their middle-order combinations and refine their death-bowling execution.
Head coach Amol Muzumdar has emphasized the importance of maintaining high intensity on the field, as the athletic South African conditions will demand elite fitness levels. With the T20 World Cup in England fast approaching, India needs to ensure their spinners can remain effective on quicker decks.
South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, is looking to bounce back after a 4-1 series loss to New Zealand. While veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp remains sidelined due to illness, the Proteas have welcomed back Eliz-Mari Marx.
South Africa are treating this series as a crucial psychological reset. Following a difficult tour of New Zealand, the Proteas must find a way to balance their heavy reliance on a few star performers with more contributions from the lower-middle order.
Captain Laura Wolvaardt has identified the powerplay overs, both with bat and ball, as the area needing the most improvement to bridge the gap between them and the top-ranked teams.
The hosts will rely heavily on the form of Tazmin Brits and the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba to challenge an Indian side that currently holds a 10-6 head-to-head advantage.
Playing at home provides them the perfect opportunity to rediscover their aggressive brand of cricket, with the ultimate goal of entering the World Cup with a settled squad that can handle the pressure of the tournament’s biggest stages.
IND-W Vs SA-W T20I Series 2026: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Anushka Sharma
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon
IND-W Vs SA-W T20I Series 2026: Schedule
1st T20I - April 17th at Kingsmead, Durban starting at 9:30 PM
2nd T20I - April 19th at Kingsmead, Durban starting at 5:30 PM
3rd T20I - April 22th at The Wanderers, Johannesburg starting at 9:30 PM
4th T20I - April 25th at The Wanderers, Johannesburg starting at 9:30 PM
5th T20I - April 27th at Willowmoore Park, Benoni starting at 5:30 PM
IND-W Vs SA-W T20I Series 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2026 matches be played?
The opening two matches will be held at Kingsmead, Durban. The action then shifts to the fast and high-scoring Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the third and fourth T20Is. The tour will conclude at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
Where to watch the live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2026 matches?
The India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2026 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2026 matches?
The India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2026 live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.