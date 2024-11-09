Cricket

IND A Vs AUS A: Jurel’s Consecutive Fifties Go In Vain As Team Falls To Six-Wicket Defeat

Jurel shared vital 94 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) before being dismissed. Prasidh Krishna (29) and Tanush Kotian (44) also played good hands to take India to 229 in their second innings, setting a paltry target of 168 for the hosts

Dhruv Jurel in action against England in Ranchi in February earlier this year. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel built a strong case for a possible Test eleven inclusion with his second successive fifty but it was not enough to prevent India A going down to Australia A by six wickets on the third day of the second and final unofficial Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

With this deafeat, India A lost the two-match series 0-2, as the visitors had earlier lost the first unofficial Test by seven wickets at Mackay.

Resuming from overnight 73 for 5, Jurel, who made a valiant 80 in the first innings, once again stood tall amid the ruins with a patient 68 off 122 balls during which he hit five boundaries.

Jurel shared vital 94 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) before being dismissed. Prasidh Krishna (29) and Tanush Kotian (44) also played good hands to take India to 229 in their second innings, setting a paltry target of 168 for the hosts. 

Off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (4/74) turned out to be the star performer for Australia A in India's second innings, complemented well by all-rounder Beau Webster (3/49) and right-arm fast bowler Nathan McAndrew (2/53). 

Chasing the modest total, Australia A witnessed an early collapse with pacer Prasidh (2/37), who generated plenty of bounce and hit excellent lines, dismissing Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft off consecutive deliveries in the opening over, raising the visions of an unlikely comeback. 

Prasidh took six wickets in the match, boosting his chances to get a call to India's playing eleven at some stage during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the support seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Mukesh Kumar then induced an edge from skipper Nathan McSweeney (25) for Jurel behind the stumps to reduce Australia A to 48 for 3. 

But Sam Kontas stood firm on one end with a fine unbeaten knock of 73 off 128 balls to take Australia A forward.

Oliver Davies played an entertaining knock of 21 off 22 balls before Konstas and Webster (46 not out off 66) shared match-winning unconquered 96 runs stand for the fifth wicket to wrap up the match in Australia A's favour in 47.5 overs with a full day's play left.

Prasidh picked up two wickets for India in the second innings, while Mukesh (1/40) and Kotian (1/62) scalped one each.

Brief Scores:

India A 161 and 229 all out in 77.5 overs (Dhruv Jurel 68, Tanush Kotian 44; Corey Rocchiccioli 4/74, Beau Webster 3/49, Nathan McAndrew 2/53).   

Australia A 1st innings: 223 and 169 for 4 in 47.5 overs (Sam Kontas 73 not out, Beau Webster 46 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/37).

