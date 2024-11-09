Cricket

India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Credits Self-Belief And Support For Comeback After Early Struggles

The Kerala batter acknowledged the crucial support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir during his low phase

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Cricket at Kingsmead stadium in Durban photos_Sanju Samson
South Africa vs India: India's batsman Sanju Samson, right, plays a shot. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon

India batter Sanju Samson reflected on his early struggles in international cricket, saying that a string of failures made him doubt his ability, but self-belief and support of the captain and coach helped him stage a strong comeback. (More Cricket News)

Samson hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals with a breathtaking 50-ball-107 to headline India's comfortable 61-run win over South Africa in the opening game here on Friday.

"I have faced a lot of failures in my career. I think when you go through that failure, you have lot of doubts in your mind. People definitely say that social media definitely plays a role," Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"But you also think a lot about yourself. Sanju, are you not made for international level? I think you are doing well in IPL. Why are you not doing well internationally? So I have a lot of such thoughts. But after so many years of experience, I know what my ability is.

"If I spend some time in the wicket, then I have a shot-making ability in spin and pace and I know that I can definitely contribute well to the team. I can win the match. This is also a reality. There are definitely a lot of downs happening but the upside is also really good.  So I kept telling myself that."

Samson, who turns 30 on Monday, has often been criticised for not fulfilling his potential despite abundant talent. He had scored successive ducks in Sri Lanka but responded with a 111 against Bangladesh in the third T20I and followed it up with another ton on Friday.

The Kerala batter acknowledged the crucial support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir during his low phase.

"When you have a supporting captain like Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam bhai and VVS Laxman sir, they all support you during failures. The way they communicate with you in your failures is very important. Everyone knows that if we are going through a negative phase, then the player can get lost there," he said.

"So at that time, I received a lot of phone calls from Gautam bhai and Surya, telling me what to work on. Your spin is a little bit like that. You collect all the spinners in Kerala and practice in rough wickets there. You do this, you do that.

"So if your Indian team's captain is calling you and telling you how to practice after a duck, then you have confidence that the captain is trusting you. He wants you to do well. So I think all those small, small things plays a huge role, I think, coming back here," Samson said.

"I'm very grateful about the trust shown on me. I think I've been able to give it back to my team management. I feel that it's just a start. I would like to just practice hard, train hard, just be very grateful walking out to play for my country and just look to contribute and win games for my country every time I walk in."

His innings included as many as 10 monstrous sixes which propelled India to 202 for 8 in 20 overs.

"When you score 100 for your country, it's definitely a very special feeling. The wicket was a little more bounced, a little spongy in the beginning. It's been raining here for 3-4 days, so I think it was a bit more challenging condition," Samson said.

United Arab Emirates national cricket team. - X | UAE Cricket Official
United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 43

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"So according to that, we are talking to the team and we are preparing accordingly. Even when it rained for 3-4 days, our team came here and practiced. We did batting for 2-3 hours, so it was a little beneficial."

"We're the World Champions and we need to play like that"

Samson said they are focused on playing an aggressive brand of cricket, regardless of conditions, to live up to their reputation as world champions.

"What we have been talking in the dressing room from so many seasons right after winning the World Cup or even from last 2-3 years is even if you lose the toss and even the conditions are tough, we have to go all in.

"We can't think that we will have to look for something like 160-170 in these wickets because I think chasing becomes a bit easier. We were just looking to attack even knowing that the condition is slightly helping the bowlers," he said.

"We are definitely the world champions at the moment. So I think we have to play like that and just keep on looking to dominate in this format."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs
  2. India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Credits Self-Belief And Support For Comeback After Early Struggles
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Preview: Top-Order Needs To Bat Better Against Proteas In Gqeberha
  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Squads And Match Prediction
  5. 'Ashes Rival' Merv Hughes Saves Ian Botham From Crocodile-Infested Area In Australia's Northern Territory
Football News
  1. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  2. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  3. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  4. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  5. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  2. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  3. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  4. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women
  2. Nijjar Killing: PM Trudeau Confirms Presence Of Khalistanis in Canada, Says Not All Hindus Back Modi
  3. Pakistan: At Least 20 Killed, Over 40 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video