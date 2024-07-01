Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W: South Africa Name Squad For India T20Is

Opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the 15-member South Africa women's team in the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India to be played at Chennai from July 5

AP
Newly appointed South Africa women's team skipper Laura Wolvaardt Photo: AP
info_icon

Opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the 15-member South Africa women's team in the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India to be played at Chennai from July 5. (More Cricket News)

Chloe Tryon, who missed the ODIs and one-off Test, is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury.

All-rounders Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will leave the touring group following the ODIs and the one-off Test, which South Africa lost by 10 wickets on Monday.

South Africa were also whitewashed by India in the three-match ODI series which was played before the one-off Test.

"We're excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury.

"She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can't wait to see her back on the field," South Africa head coach Dillon du Preez said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

"We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh," he added.

South Africa women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez added: "In selecting the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, we focused on maintaining consistency, keeping a largely similar group to build on our strengths and cohesion.

"This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

"Our goal is to provide a platform for our players to gain valuable experience and showcase their skills, ensuring we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

"The return of Chloe Tryon is a significant addition, and we are confident that this squad will perform with the determination and excellence that define Proteas Women cricket."

The first T20I will be played on July 5, followed by matches on July 7 and 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

South Africa Women T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suneì Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Sensex, Nifty Reach Lifetime High In Early Trade
  3. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'
World News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  2. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  3. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  4. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  5. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Sensex, Nifty Reach Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign