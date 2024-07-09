Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: India Level 1-1 Series With 10-Wicket Victory Against South Africa

India women easily chased down the small target of 85 set by South Africa women in 3rd T20I with 55 balls to spare and without losing any wicket with opening batters Mandhana and Shafali Verma remaining not out on 54 and 27 respectively

India-W vs South Africa-W 3rd T20I
India Women during the 3rd T20I match againts South Africa Women on July 9, Tuesday in Chennai. PTI Photo/ R Senthilkumar
info_icon

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar ran riot with a career-best bowling show of 4/13 before Smriti Mandhana shone with the bat with an unbeaten half century, as India thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to level the series 1-1 in Chennai on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with a fine performance of 3/6 from her three over to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl.

India easily chased down the small target of 85 with 55 balls to spare and without losing any wicket with opening batters Mandhana and Shafali Verma remaining not out on 54 and 27 respectively.

Mandhana hit the winning runs -- a six off Nadine de Klerk -- as India reached 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs. This was India's biggest victory over South Africa in this format, both in terms of wickets (10) and balls to spare (55).

Mandhana, who was at her magnificent best towards the end of the run chase, hit a six in the 10th over and followed it up with two fours and a maximum in the next to end the contest quickly. This was her 24th T20I half century.

The Indian opening duo played smart cricket, managing 40 for no loss at the end of the powerplay, with the visitors using five different bowlers in this phase but without any success Mandhana and Verma later went for the big shots to end the contest quickly.

In all, Mandhana struck eight fours and two sixes from the 40 balls she faced while Verma scored three fours from 25 balls.

South Africa had won the first match by 12 runs before the second T20I was washed out on Saturday.

Earlier, only three South African batters managed to score in double-digit figures, with Tazmin Brits (20 off 23 balls) being their top scorer.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt (9 off 9 balls) and Brits could only manage 19 runs for the first wicket.

As Shreyanka Patil dismissed Wolvaardt in the fourth over, the pair of Brits and Marizanne Kapp (10 off 8 balls) added 11 runs for the second wicket.

Interestingly, the Indians used four different bowlers in the opening four overs.

Kapp fell in the fifth over, as she became Vastrakar's 50th wicket in the format. Next to go for South Africa was Brits with Deepti Sharma grabbing her prized wicket in the eighth over, as the scoreboard read 45 for three.

The same over saw Chloe Tryon being dropped by Deepti, as the slew of poor fielding from the hosts continued in the third straight contest.

Yet, the visitors struggled to get a proper partnership going, having dominated with the bat in the previous two outings.

They lost their next two wickets at the score of 61 in the 11th over, thanks to Vastrakar exploiting the wicket.

Halfway through the innings, it was evident that the track did not have much for the batters, with spongy bounce and mild turn.

Also, the rain in the city in the past couple of days had made the wicket moist, leading to Vastrakar getting mild swings through her medium pace, which indeed troubled the South Africans.

Things simply went worse for South Africa thereon as they lost the remaining five wickets for just 23 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir Reacts: Here's What Former BJP MP Said After Becoming India Head Coach
  2. Gautam Gambhir Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About India's New Head Coach
  3. From Keki Tarapore To Gautam Gambhir - List Of All Senior Indian Men's Cricket Team Coaches
  4. Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach
  5. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SFU Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
  2. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  4. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Match Facts, Team News And Stats
  5. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 2 Children Dead, 5 Injured As Tourist Bus Falls Into Ravine In Saputara| On Cam
  2. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  3. Centre Extends Ban On Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's SFJ Group For 5 Years
  4. NEET-UG Scam: CBI Arrests 2 People Including Candidate Involved In 'Paper-Leak' Case From Patna
  5. What Is The Case Against Mahua Moitra For Alleged 'Derogatory' Remarks Against NCW Chief?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  2. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
  3. Can This Simple Exercise Predict How Long You'll Live?
  4. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  5. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
World News
  1. Modi Gets A Red Carpet Welcome In Moscow  
  2. Israeli Strike In Syria Kills A Former Bodyguard Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader
  3. Vatican To Prepare Document On Role Of Women In Leadership In Catholic Church
  4. 7 Killed, 19 Rescued As Migrant Raft Crashes Into Rocks And Sinks Off Turkish Coast
  5. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Gautam Gambhir Named As India Cricket Team's New Head Coach; IND-W Beat SA-W By 10 Wickets