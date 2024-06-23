Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Women V South Africa Women

Here's all you need to know about the India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against SA-W. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
India will be looking to clean sweep South Africa while the latter will aim to get a consolation win before the one-off Test match when the two sides face each other in the third and final ODI of the series again at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

India have been powered by two consecutive centuries from Smriti Mandhana in the first two games to lead the series 2-0. While South Africa capitulated in the opening ODI in front of a big score, they showed massive heart in the second game but ultimately lost.

The second game was a run fest with four players, two from each side, scoring centuries. While India were propelled to 325 by tons from Mandhana and skipper Harmanpret Kaur, South Africa got to 321 with skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp getting hundreds.

IND-W Vs RSA-W: Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana First Indian Women To Achieve This Feat in ODIs

BY Gaurav Thakur

After this match, the series goes to Chennai for a single Test and three T20Is.

When to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 23 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at 1:30PM IST.

Where to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI?

The cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. Live streaming will also be accessible through the JioCinema app and website.

India Women ODI Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

South Africa Women ODI Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

