IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

Ahead of India's match against Pakistan, here's a look at India’s record at the Women’s World Cup over the years:

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024. AP Photo
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during a match. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND take on PAK at the ICC Women's ODI WC

  • India are overwhelmingly favourites against their arch-rivals

  • India's record at the ICC Women's ODI WC over the years

A battle high on emotional quotient and less on cricketing acumen will feature India as overwhelming favourites against a dishevelled Pakistan trying to find balance and rhythm in a Women's World Cup game amid continuing geopolitical tensions between the two bitter neighbours.

After three Sundays of India-Pakistan men's Asia Cup matches, it's time for the women to take centrestage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.

Before the two rivals hit the field, here's a look at India’s record at the Women’s World Cup over the years:

Total Number Of Matches:

India have played 70 matches at the Women's ODI World Cup, right from 1978 with the most recent being in 2022.

Most Runs Scored:

Former skipper Mithali Raj holds the record for the most amount of runs scored in the World Cup - 1321 in 36 innings at an average of 47.17!

Top Wicket-Getter:

Indian legendary pace sensation Jhulan Goswami leads the pack with 43 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 21.74!

Biggest Win:

India's biggest win (margin of runs) was against New Zealand in 2017 when they defeated the White Ferns by 186 runs. As for wickets, they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the 2009 World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

Heaviest Defeat:

India's biggest defeat came in the 1982 edition, when they lost by 153 runs.

India Women Squad At ICC Women's ODI WC: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: All Eyes On Colombo Weather Amidst India, Pakistan Clash

  2. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  5. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  4. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  5. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra