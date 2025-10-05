IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

IND take on PAK at the ICC Women's ODI WC
India are overwhelmingly favourites against their arch-rivals
India's record at the ICC Women's ODI WC over the years
A battle high on emotional quotient and less on cricketing acumen will feature India as overwhelming favourites against a dishevelled Pakistan trying to find balance and rhythm in a Women's World Cup game amid continuing geopolitical tensions between the two bitter neighbours.
After three Sundays of India-Pakistan men's Asia Cup matches, it's time for the women to take centrestage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.
Before the two rivals hit the field, here's a look at India’s record at the Women’s World Cup over the years:
Total Number Of Matches:
India have played 70 matches at the Women's ODI World Cup, right from 1978 with the most recent being in 2022.
Most Runs Scored:
Former skipper Mithali Raj holds the record for the most amount of runs scored in the World Cup - 1321 in 36 innings at an average of 47.17!
Top Wicket-Getter:
Indian legendary pace sensation Jhulan Goswami leads the pack with 43 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 21.74!
Biggest Win:
India's biggest win (margin of runs) was against New Zealand in 2017 when they defeated the White Ferns by 186 runs. As for wickets, they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the 2009 World Cup.
Heaviest Defeat:
India's biggest defeat came in the 1982 edition, when they lost by 153 runs.
India Women Squad At ICC Women's ODI WC: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.