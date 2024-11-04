Suryakumar Yadav-led India have landed in Durban ahead of the four-match T20I against South Africa series set to get underway on Friday, November 8. (More Cricket News)
With Gautam Gambhir helping the Test side prepare for the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting from November 22, the interim head coach VVS Laxman will chip in with the squad.
After landing in Durban, the Indian cricket team, in a light-hearted session, participated in a fun-quiz to set the tour alive, questioning the teammates about South Africa and other lively questions.
Abhishek Sharma questioned Tilak Varma and Vyashak Vijaykumar, “Is South Africa the only country with three capitals?”
The session offered a pleasant, fun time to the players leading up to what is expected to be a fierce T20I series.
The first game will get underway at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, with the second, third and fourth to be played in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.
India Vs South Africa T20I Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs