IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Gave Me An Opportunity To Bat At No 3 So Repaid His Faith, Says Tilak Varma

His innings of 107 off 56 balls had seven sixes apart from eight fours including a straight and a flicked six off opposition's fastest bowler and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Gerald Coetzee

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Tilak Varma plays a shot.
When Suryakumar Yadav knocked on Tilak Varma's hotel room door to inform that he will bat at number three in the third T20 International, the talented left-hander was filled with gratitude and promised his skipper that he wouldn't let him down. (3rd T20I Highlights | ReportMore Cricket News)

Once he reached his 51-ball-century, second fifty coming in just 19 balls, Varma pointed towards the dug-out and blew a flying kiss to acknowledge his captain, who sacrificed his own batting position for the youngster.

"It was for 'SKY', our skipper because he gave me a chance to bat at number three," Varma told reporters after India's 11-run win in the third T20I against South Africa.

"I love batting at number three, but in last two matches, I played at number four. Last night he came to my room and said that 'You will bat No. 3' and he said it's a good opportunity. Go and express yourself. I told him, 'You have given me an opportunity, I will show you on the ground'," said the second youngest Indian centurion in T20 Internationals.

His innings of 107 off 56 balls had seven sixes apart from eight fours including a straight and a flicked six off opposition's fastest bowler and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Gerald Coetzee.

Varma added 107 runs with another youngster Abhishek Sharma, who scored a half-century after string of failures.

"The team backed us even when we flopped. They told us to play the brand of cricket Indian team is known for and the skipper and management (interim head coach VVS Laxman) said, "Bindaas khelna Agar wicket gire tab bhi (Play freely even if you lose a wicket)."

South Africa were just seven for no loss after one over when the match was suspended for about 20 minutes. - X/BCCI
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Play Disrupted Due To Flying Ants Invasion In Stadium - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The stylish Hyderabadi batter spoke about missing out on two international tours of Zimbabwe due to back-to-back finger injuries but said he always knew that he would score when his time comes.

"During the last IPL game, I had a finger dislocation and was ruled out for two months. Then during nets post recovery, I sustained another fracture. So I missed two back-to-back series -- Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

"I was feeling bad that I missed out on two series and good opportunities. But I had to remain patient, focus on the process and keep working hard. I knew my time would come and when right time comes, I will score runs."

Persistence of team management at times when going gets tough helps and Varma is reaping rewards for that.

"I was waiting for this opportunity and unfortunately in the last match it didn't happen but captain and management also supported a lot, and the results I am getting now is because of their complete backing."

He is a handy off-spinner and feels that he has worked hard on his bowling as he wants to be seen as an all-rounder. "The ball is really coming out well and I have worked hard on my bowling. I want to contribute as an all-rounder."

