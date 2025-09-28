Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani YouTuber Threatens India Before Big Clash, Says 'Jitni security bula sakte ho bula lo'

A Pakistani YouTuber has threatened India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, daring them to call in all the security they want.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani YouTuber Threatens India Before Big Clash
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani YouTuber Threatens India Before Big Clash, Says 'Jitni security bula sakte ho bula lo' | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • India and Pakistan set to clash against each other in Asia Cup 2025 Final

  • Pakistani YouTuber Muhammad Furqan Bhatti threatened the Indian team

  • He warned that extra security might be needed if Pakistan wins the tournament

The cricket fever is off the charts as India and Pakistan gear up for yet another epic showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This isn’t just any match, it’s the third blockbuster clash between these fierce rivals in the tournament.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. The stadium, packed to its full 28,000 capacity, promises an electric atmosphere as cricket enthusiasts from across the globe gather to watch this epic encounter live on Sony Sports Network. However, alongside the excitement, a cloud of tension looms large as off-field controversies threaten to overshadow the game.

Pakistani YouTuber Threatens Indian Cricket Team

In the build-up to the final, emotions have escalated beyond the pitch. Pakistani YouTuber Muhammad Furqan Bhatti issued a provocative warning to the Indian cricket team.

Bhatti boldly stated, “Agar Pakistan Asia Cup jeet gaya to Cricket ke itihas me pehli baar post match presentation hogi jisme jitni security bula sakte ho bula lo.” (If Pakistan wins the Asia Cup, it will be the first time in cricket history that during the post-match presentation, you will need to call in as much security as possible.)

This threat comes amid warnings from tournament officials to both teams to keep their on-field conduct respectful and avoid crossing the line in what has already been a fiery series of matches.

India Vs Pakistan No-Handshake Drama

In the Group Stage and Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025, India refrained from the customary post-match handshake with the Men in Green. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, notably skipped the post-match presentation ceremony, a move interpreted as a protest against India's actions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official protest, labeling the Indian team's behavior as "unsportsmanlike." The controversy has added an unexpected layer of tension to the final, with both teams under pressure to uphold the spirit of the game.

