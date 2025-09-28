IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can Pakistan Exploit India's Cracks Under Pressure? Take A Look At These Challenges

India enter the Dubai showdown unbeaten and favourites on paper but cracks in fielding, middle-order stability, and Hardik Pandya’s fitness raise big questions ahead of the high-stakes clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
With Hardik Pandya ruled out, India lose a crucial balance in their XI. Photo: X/hardikpandya7
  • India have dropped 12 catches under Dubai’s “ring of fire” floodlights

  • Hardik Pandya’s fitness uncertainty threatens team balance

  • Shaheen Afridi vs Abhishek Sharma battle could define the Powerplay

It's a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai tonight. The Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions enter the final with an unbeaten record and a commanding head-to-head record over Pakistan in T20Is.

India won the toss and chose to bowl.

On paper, India are the favourites. Besides boasting a balanced side, they have multiple match winners, proven ones. But finals are rarely won on paper, and India vs Pakistan clashes have other factors to consider.

Follow all live updates here.

Undefeated, yes, but India's campaign hasn't been flawless. Across their last six matches, weaknesses have emerged. It's another matter, though, that those moments of vulnerability went largely unpunished -- most notably in the final Super Four match against Sri Lanka.

So, if Pakistan manage to seize those moments and exploit the pressure points, the final could become far more competitive than the predictions suggest.

With that, here's a look at where India might lose in the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Fielding Under Dubai Floodlights

Dubai's "ring of fire" has posed real challenges for fielders, not only for India. But alarmingly for India, they have dropped a dozen catches during the Asia Cup 2025. Varun Chakravarthy even candidly admitted that visibility has been a concern.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium's setup, featuring nearly 350 floodlights, can be too bright to spot the ball. In a final, even a single missed chance could prove costly. Catches win matches, as the old saying goes...

Hardik Pandya's Fitness

With Hardik Pandya ruled out, India lose a crucial balance in their XI. His absence forced the team to choose between an extra batter like Rinku Singh or an additional bowler such as Arshdeep Singh, reducing the overall flexibility and depth that Pandya usually provides. Rinku Singh made it to the playing XI.

 Middle-order Inconsistency

Abhishek Sharma is the driving force: 309 runs at a strike rate of 204.64, and contributing close to 40% of the team's total runs scored. But others, including the skipper, haven't consistently scored or accelerated.

Against an inspired Pakistan attack, they can't rely on a single player. And realistically, Pakistani spinners could exploit the middle order. A poor start, and countering Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz will not be easy.

Shaheen Afridi Vs Abhishek Sharma

Shaheen Afridi is a capable swing bowler who can move the ball either way. And outswinging deliveries have troubled Abhishek Sharma, more noticeably during the Indian Premier League.

If Afridi wins the new ball battle against Sharma, then India's Powerplay game would be compromised. For the record, in the previous meetings, the Indian opener toyed with the left-arm pacer, even hitting a first-ball six.

 Distractions By Off-Field Issues

This Asia Cup final, just like any other India vs Pakistan match, carries political undertones. There were no handshakes, followed by a lot of unwanted exchanges, verbal or otherwise.

If the Indian camp gets drawn into off-field drama, it could affect on-field focus. Pakistan faced/experienced the consequences of that earlier in the tournament.

Scoreboard Pressure

Dubai traditionally favours chasing, and India have backed that by opting to bowl first in the final. But if Pakistan post a big score, the Men in Blue could face real scoreboard pressure. Early wickets in the chase can quickly swing the momentum, and in a high-stakes clash, those pressure points become even harder to recover from.

In their two earlier meetings in this tournament, India chased comfortably winning by seven wickets in the group stage and by six wickets in the Super Four. But finals carry a different weight, and Pakistan will know that a dominant batting display can flip the script.

The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Published At:
