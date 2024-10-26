IND Vs NZ: When And To Whom Did Team India Last Lose A Test Series On Home Soil?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are on the verge of losing the second Test to New Zealand and in turn, their proven home record that they have kept intact for twelve years. The hosts came into the Pune Test on the back of a eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru, that also saw them bowled out for 46 in the first innings. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
In Pune, Virat Kohli and co were bundled out for 156 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 259. The BlackCaps posted a target of 359 to chase down in the second innings on a pitch that is dry and assisting the spinners.
India are near invincible at home but they have lost Test series on home patch? But who beat them and when
India last lost a series on home soil back in 2012. Since then, India have played 18 Test series and two standalone Tests (against Bangladesh and Afghanistan).
In those 18 Test series, India went unbeaten, winning 42 Tests, drawing 7 and losing 5.
|India's record in Test series at home since 2013
|Series played (including one-off Tests)
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Win-loss ratio
|18
|18
|0
|0
|NA
|India's record in Test matches at home
|Tests played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw/Tie/NR
|Win %
|54
|42
|5
|7
|77.77%
Who beat India in India last time round?
England toured India in 2012, captained by Alastair Cook in a four-match series. India won the 1st Test but faced defeats in Mumbai and Kolkata as the English inflicted humiliation on to MS Dhoni-led India leading to a 2-1 defeat.
"I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing? Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India'," Graeme Swann, who was a part of the England squad in 2012, said in 2021.