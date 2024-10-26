IND Vs NZ: When And To Whom Did Team India Last Lose A Test Series On Home Soil?

"I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing? Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India'," Graeme Swann, who was a part of the England squad in 2012, said in 2021.